Fantasy Baseball Roster Trends: Harrison Bader is Red-Hot

Gurriel Jr. has already matched his home run total from 2022 in 359 less at-bats. He’s always been a pretty underrated hitter and 2022 was simply a down year. He’s increased his barrel rate back to career numbers, more than doubling last year’s rate. His expected stats show signs for regression, but still offer fantasy value.

2-Dinger Day for Lourdes Gurriel Jr! pic.twitter.com/xh9NqYreT6 — Bally Sports Arizona (@BALLYSPORTSAZ) May 7, 2023

This is an add for all leagues. His playing time is more stable ever since Jake McCarthy was sent down. He’s been hitting third against lefties, and fifth against righties. I think he will go on to prove 2022 was not the new norm.

Bailey Ober – SP – Twins (+20% ESPN)

2023 Stats: 0.98 ERA, 2.55 FIP, 18.1 IP, 16 K

Ober opened the year in the minors and injuries have pushed him into the rotation. With Tyler Mahle done for the year with Tommy John, I expect him to stick. His 6’9″ frame allows his 91 mph fastball sneak up on batters due to a freakishly long extension. While he’s not striking out many batters, he’s inducing extremally weak contact and missing barrels.

With his rotation spot locked up, Ober is another add. Across 11 starts in 2022, Ober posted a 3.21 ERA and 2.92 FIP showing this start to 2023 is not just luck.