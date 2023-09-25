Bryce Miller and Bryan Woo Saved the Mariners Season

Many teams don’t recover from losing two starting pitchers for the season, especially clubs that have hefty postseason aspirations and rely heavily on their rotation the way that the Mariners do.

But Scott Servais’ squad has not just absorbed the blows. They have deflected them right back into the faces of their opponents. Once rookies Bryce Miller and Bryan Woo settled into their big league roles, they proved to be legit assets. One could argue that the two have been upgrades over Ray and Gonzales.

In fact, they have saved the Mariners season. Despite a couple of rough starts this weekend in Texas, the team would be nowhere close to the level of success they have had without these two.

Bryce Miller

Miller has not been perfect, similar to any rookie arm. But he shot out of the gate like a rocket with a 1.15 ERA through his first five starts, and that fastball has carried him through his first year in the show.

Used nearly 60% of the time, his mid-90s heater has caused hitters fits for much of 2023. It features almost 20 inches of induced vertical break (or “rise,” in other words), which is in elite territory, and he commands it on both sides of the plate at an extremely high level.

Miller is averaging just 1.7 BB/9, ranking first among rookies and eighth in all of baseball among pitchers that have tallied at least 100 innings of work (by the way, his Mariners teammates George Kirby and Logan Gilbert rank first and seventh in BB/9, respectively). He also sits ninth in baseball with a 4.8% walk rate.