Where Do the Mariners Turn With Robbie Ray Out for the Year?

But Flexen has simply not been the same guy this season as in 2021 and 2022 when he posted sub-four ERAs. Not even close.

Through five appearances (four of them starts), Flexen has an 8.86 ERA, 6.61 xERA, 6.62 FIP and 5.42 xFIP. He has never punched out many hitters and often defied his underlying stats by simply “getting outs.” This year, the underlying numbers are catching up with him. He ranks in the fourth percentile in xBA and the ninth percentile in xOBP, and his fastball has been pulverized so far (+6 Run Value per Baseball Savant).

There are reasons to believe Flexen can improve upon the results from his first month. Thus far, his HR/FB (home run to fly ball ratio) sits at 21%, which is enormously high. One of nearly every five fly balls is leaving the yard. That shouldn’t continue much longer. He also has just about the best barrel rate of his career at 6.5% (ranking in the 61st percentile). Along with that, his chase rate is well above his career norm at 31.9% (ranking in the 78th percentile).

How long the Mariners leave Flexen in the rotation is yet to be determined. But with signs pointing to the possibility of a turnaround, don’t bank on the Mariners quickly yanking him just because his ERA has been suboptimal so far.

Options on the Farm

The Mariners farm system still has some shiny-armored troops waiting in the wings, with a conglomerate residing in Double-A Arkansas. The group is led by Bryce Miller, the team’s top pitching prospect (ranked No. 70 on Just Baseball’s Top 100 Prospects list). Emerson Hancock has looked razor-sharp in three of his four outings, and Bryan Woo holds a 2.25 ERA and a sub-one WHIP through his first three trips up on the hill.

You can also throw Prelander Berroa into this mix, but his profile is more likely suited to the bullpen long-term than the rotation.