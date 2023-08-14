The Mariners Are Finally Delivering On Their Preseason Promise

Since July 1, Rodríguez has swatted six home runs to go along with an .838 OPS and a 134 wRC+. He is also striking out considerably less, with his K% all the way down to 23.2% in that time. It has brought his season K% down to 25.5% (last year he finished the year at 25.9%) after it had hovered around the 30% mark for a considerable time period.

He seems to be seeing the ball much better these days. He is on time with fastballs more consistently and appears to be much more relaxed, wiping away the look of pressing at the plate that he had for much of May and June.

As a result, he is simply on base more often. Hitting .292 with a .351 on-base percentage since July 1, he is creating a surplus of opportunities for damage at the top of the lineup with J.P. Crawford (who is currently on a short seven-day IL stint with a concussion). And with players such as Raleigh now hot as well, the Mariners have capitalized on those opportunities as of late.

Not to mention, Rodríguez is playing the best outfield defense in the game. His 12 Outs Above Average rank first among all outfielders and tied for third in all of baseball, putting him on pace to win his first Gold Glove Award.

Pitching, Pitching and More Pitching

Look at the Mariners’ current rotation: Luis Castillo, George Kirby, Logan Gilbert, Bryce Miller and Emerson Hancock, who just made his MLB debut. When Bryan Woo returns from his expected quick IL trip, the Mariners are pondering the idea of going to a six-man rotation with the aforementioned players to help manage the workloads of Woo, Miller and Hancock.

Not to mention that they also have Robbie Ray and Marco Gonzales in the fold, who are both out for the remainder of this season but are expected to return in 2024, with Gonzales making his way back a little bit before Ray.