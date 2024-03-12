Bet, Fade, or Pass on All 30 MLB Team Win Totals for 2024

I make the line 86.5 as well. Last year, I was bullish on this Mariners team, but this year, I’ll take a backseat and see what happens. It’s a pass for me.

Tampa Bay Rays: 84.5 Wins (Bet: Over)

My Number: 86.5

We are all over the Rays this season. I’ve been doing this for 5+ years, and I’ve never encountered a team that’s so disrespected year in and year out by projection systems than the Rays. Yes, they lost Wander Franco and Tyler Glasnow.

Yes, Shane McClanahan is out for the season. Seems like the walls are crashing in, but didn’t they last season? Last year’s win total was 89.5. Is this team that much worse? I say no.

They lose players and it never really matters. The Rays are the kings of extracting value from other clubs or getting the most out of their farm system.

Zach Efflin went from a swingman to a borderline ace last year. Aaron Civale has turned into a solid arm for them. Taj Bradley still has loads of talent. Ryan Pepiot, who they got for Glasnow, has top of the rotation stuff and dominated for the Dodgers in the second half.

The rotation and the bullpen are deep, and they have more reinforcements if those guys go down, just like always. Don’t count out a return for Jeffrey Springs or Drew Rasmussen either this year.

The offense subtracts Luke Railey and Wander Franco but adds Jose Caballero and Junior Caminero. They could also add Curtis Mead or Jonathan Aranda. Do you see what I’m getting at?

It’s still a lineup with Yandy Diaz, Randy Arozarena, Isaac Paredes, Brandon Lowe, and Josh Lowe. That lineup finished fourth in OPS last season among 30 MLB teams. I don’t see much of a downgrade from last year.

It’s still the Rays. The Rays won 99 games last year. The last time they were under this number was in 2017. I make the win total 86.5 for the Rays, and I think they have greater than a 50/50 shot to make the playoffs. I bet 2.2 units on the over 84.5 wins and one unit on them at +130 to make the playoffs. I also make the division odds closer to +500, so I put half a unit on them to win the AL East at +700. I’ll trust the Rays until they show me otherwise.

Texas Rangers: 89.5 Wins (Lean: Under)

My number: 88.5

I want no part of the reigning 2023 World Series champions in the regular season. Not because I don’t like them, I just see zero value. It makes sense, as the former champion rarely sees value in the following season.

I’m excited about them again if they do make the playoffs. I’ll be looking to back them then. I’m worried about the pitching depth early on, but deGrom, Scherzer, and Tyler Mahle should be back at some point.

I’m more excited to bet on this team during the season than to track them over an entire season.

My line for them is 88.5, so I’m a tad lower than the market, so I’ll lean the under. However, it’s a pass for me.

Toronto Blue Jays: 86.5 Wins (Lean: Under)

My number: 85.5

Rounding out the American League is a boring answer. I don’t see any real value in this team, either. I make the line 85.5 for the Blue Jays this season, so it could warrant a bet on the under, but I’m just staying away. Similarly to the Yankees, this team has some boom or bust to it.

There are also injury concerns already. Kevin Gausman and Alek Manoah are dealing with early shoulder issues.

What will we get from guys like Daulton Varsho, Vladdy Jr, Alejandro Kirk, and George Springer? I like the pitching a lot, but what will Alek Manoah look like? There is too much uncertainty here, so I’m a bit lower in the market.

That said, I could see a world in which the Blue Jays win 90+ games in 2024. Put it all together, and this is a massive stay away for me, but I’ll lean towards the under.

National League

Arizona Diamondbacks: 83.5 Wins (Bet: Over)

My Number: 84.5

Our biggest bet last season was the Diamondbacks over 74.5 wins. I thought they’d be in the low 80s at the end of the 2023 season, but I didn’t think they’d make a run to the World Series.

Last season, I thought the Diamondbacks’ win total would be in the 78.5 range. I put them at 85 this season, even though most projection systems think the number should be closer to 83.5 or 84.5 this season. Teams that head to the World Series are often overinflated the following season, but I think they are still underrating Arizona. This team is better than last year.

Adding Eugenio Suarez, Eduardo Rodriguez, and Joc Pederson fell under the radar. These aren’t players that can carry a team, but they are both above-average players who were badly needed to fill holes.

I expect Gallen to regress a bit, but he doesn’t need to be as great as last year for this team to get back to 84 wins. Brandon Pfaadt proved in the postseason he can be a solid middle-of-the-rotation arm with upside for more. Merrill Kelly is as steady as they come.

You throw Eduardo Rodriguez into the fold with a combination of Ryne Nelson and Tommy Henry filling out the five spot? That’s one of the best rotations in the National League.

The offense lacked two things going into 2024. They needed to find a third basemen, and they needed to add some pop to a lineup that finished 22nd in home runs.

While Suarez and Pederson didn’t rack up home runs last year, they both played in incredibly pitcher-friendly ballparks. They are both boosts to a lineup looking for sluggers. They have plenty of speed and contact from guys like Corbin Carroll, Ketel Marte, and Alek Thomas.

The bullpen gets a full season from Paul Sewald, and we saw Andrew Saalfrank and Ryan Thompson step up their game in the postseason. It’s a much deeper unit than last season.

Most people are not paying attention to Arizona. What if they are the new 2014-2015 Kansas City Royals and go on a little run?

I wouldn’t be shocked at all. I only see about a win and a half of value, but it’s enough to lay the juice to win one unit on their win total. If you only have 84.5, it’s probably a pass based on value, but between you and me, I think 85+ is in their future.

Atlanta Braves: 101.5 Wins (Pass)

My Number: 101.5

If you know anything about baseball, you understand the Braves are really good. We somehow got a plus price on their division odds last year, and now they are -250 or higher. The win total at 101.5 is completely warranted.

I won’t stop you if you want to take the Braves over. Adding Chris Sale, Aaron Bummer, and Jared Kelenic will help this team be even better than last year’s. If you want to take one of these 100+ win totals, I would take the Braves before taking the Dodgers at 104.5.

Chicago Cubs: 84.5 Wins (Lean: Under)

My Number: 82.5

I’m not sure what to do with the Cubs. My line for them is 82.5, so I definitely lean towards the under. However, I didn’t find myself taking a position against the Cubs for a few reasons.

Pythagorean Win Expectancy estimates how many games a team should win based on runs scored and allowed. The Cubs were -7 in that metric; only the Padres and Royals finished lower in 2023. While it’s a negative number, that normally points to luck being on the Cubs side in 2024. If you flipped the result of all one run games for Chicago last year, they finish with 86 wins.

The Cubs were a playoff-caliber team for most of the season before running out of gas at the end. That’s probably one of the reasons the Cubs went out and hired Craig Counsell as their new manager. They also brought in Shota Imanaga in the off-season (upgrade over Marcus Stroman), and they brought back Cody Bellinger.

Last year’s line was 77.5 wins, which the Cubs soared over. I did move them up after last year’s performance, but the market appears to be more bullish on them than I am. I think the Cubs are solid, and my win total tells me to take the under, but it’s a pass, as I think this club has some upside if they finish strong in 2024.

Cincinnati Reds: 82.5 Wins (Pass)

My Number: 80.5

Similarly to the Cubs, my number is a tad lower on the Reds, but I’m not about to fade this youth machine with so many exciting players.

There is so much unknown for the Reds, which often creates even more excitement. The rotation is loaded with talent, but many of them are unproven or have dealt with injuries.

The offense is loaded with young stars, but the sophomore slump is natural. Do all of these young players step up or step back? The baseball fan in me is rooting for success, but the gambling grinch in me is saying 82.5 is a bit high. Pythagorean win projection for them last year was 77, and we see the same result if one-run games were flipped.

The baseball fan in me says over, and the numbers say under. It’s a hard pass, but I will be turning on the TV most days to watch this group hopefully soar to new heights.

Colorado Rockies: 60.5 Wins (Pass)

My Number: 59.5

The Rockies have a shot at the worst record in the league. They had another off-season that makes no sense. They brought in pitchers who rely on weak contact rather than strikeouts. That can work on some teams, but Colorado is not the place for that. It’s as if the front office has no idea where they play.

I make the Rockies line 59.5, so I see slight value on the under. However, I’ll be tuning into Cal Quantrill starts, and that’s about it. The Rockies are for the regular season when we bet on them against a team traveling in or fading them on the road. It’s also fun to throw in a Coors total every once in a while. There is a slight lean towards the under, but ultimately, it’s a pass.

Los Angeles Dodgers: 104.5 Wins (Pass)

My Number: 103.5

Similarly to the Braves, I don’t think you need my advice with the Dodgers. This is one of the highest win totals of all time, and for good reason. The Dodgers spent a billion dollars this offseason to bring in two of the worlds greatest baseball players in Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

Not to mention they added Tyler Glasnow, Teoscar Hernandez, and James Paxton. It’s the best roster in the sport, but 104.5 is just so high. I make the line 103.5, so my number says lean towards the under, but I’d prefer to not be on the other side of the Dodgers train. They’ll probably be -200 or greater in most games this season.

They are a regular-season juggernaut with worldwide fanfare, so it’ll be rare to find value in them this season. They have three of the top five in odds for MVP. Just stay away.

Miami Marlins: 78.5 Wins (Bet: Under)

My Number: 74.5

You already know my thoughts on the Marlins. The under 78.5 wins is a five unit play for me, the biggest of the season and my life. Check out the full YouTube video on our page to see why.

Last year 76.5

Milwaukee Brewers: 76.5 Wins (Division Bet)

My Number: 78.5

The Brewers had a 79.5 win total before trading away Corbin Burnes. It dropped to 76.5, which I thought was too much adjustment. That said, I see the Brewers season going one of two ways.

Scenario Number 1: they get off to a rocky start and never gain any momentum going into the All-Star break. They start unloading key pieces like Devin Williams or Willy Adames and finish towards the bottom of the division.

Scenario Number 2: the young offensive pieces take that next step. Jackson Chourio, Garrett Mitchell, Bryce Turang, Sal Frelick, and Joey Ortiz all can be above average big leaguers, but will they is the question.

The Brewers bullpen is still legit, and while the rotation is worse off than most years, this team still won 92 games last year. It was on the backs of some one-run luck, as they finished +11 in those games. At the same time, the Pythagorean win total was 90, so only two wins short of their 92-win season. There is a reason the Brewers are good in close games: they have an elite bullpen. The Marlins one run luck was simply luck.

Corbin Burnes and Brandon Woodruff are enormous pieces to lose, but the Brewers give me a similar feeling to the Rays. It’s a deep team with a lot of young talent that I still think will compete in this division.

I bet the Brewers to win the NL Central at +800. I bet it because the number should be closer to +600. You probably hate it because you’re likely more excited for almost every other team in the division, but value is value, and I see it with Milwaukee.

New York Mets: 82.5 Wins (Pass)

My Number: 82.5

I don’t know what to do with the Mets this season. When I calculated my win total projection for them, I came away thinking this is my least confident number of any 30 MLB teams.

This is a “bridge year” for the Mets. What does that even mean? If the Mets are competitive at the deadline, will Steve Cohen want to hold pat and not make any moves? If the Mets aren’t competitive, it’s hard to fathom that the Mets would trade off impending free agents like Pete Alonso.

Factor in Kodai Senga’s health scare to start the season, and I’m confused. I like this offense a lot, mainly because I still believe in Brett Baty at third base. It was a down year in 2023, but it’s such a talented lineup that I find it hard to believe they come up short again.

The pitching staff without Senga doesn’t look special, but they have five arms that can compete daily. It’s not a rotation where I see any automatic losses. With Senga, the team rotation slots in the 14-17 range.

The bullpen gets the best closer in baseball back in Edwin Diaz. They also added two arms with upside in Shintaro Fujinami and Jorge Lopez.

I made the number 83.5 with the Mets before Senga strained his shoulder. I don’t mind the over if we hear good news from him. For now, I’m staying away.

Philadelphia Phillies: 89.5 Wins (Lean: Over)

My number: 90.5

When capping the National League, it appears as if it’s the Braves and Dodgers, then everyone else. I don’t see it this way; I would put the Phillies firmly in this conversation. The Phillies might be my World Series pick, but that doesn’t mean we hammer them in the regular season.

It’s a team that normally starts off slow, and then turns on the jets in the second half. The Phillies are often streaky during the season. They can sweep the Dodgers, then travel to Colorado and get swept by them.

I’m higher in the market on the Phillies because of the lack of weaknesses. They can withstand a long season with so much talent on the roster. Trea Turner’s first-half woes should be behind him after settling in Philly. There is no need for Kyle Schwarber to play the outfield anymore which improves the defense.

The bullpen sported some breakouts like Orion Kerkering and Jeff Hoffman. It’s a fantastic unit, as we saw in the playoffs. They also brought back Aaron Nola and extended Zack Wheeler. Everyone’s wallet is taken care of, it’s time to win.

The Phillies are -220 to make the playoffs. I don’t see them beating the Braves in this division, so I’m avoiding their division odds. I make the line on the regular season win total a win higher than the market. No real value on the regular season, but I’ll be back in come playoff time.

Pittsburgh Pirates: 74.5 Wins (Pass)

My number: 74.5

I was hoping for a more exciting offseason in Pittsburgh. I understand why they didn’t shell out money for free agents based on their timeline, but I can still want something because I’m a human being with emotions.

I don’t have a problem with the offense. With Oneil Cruz set to return, it’s a balanced attack. They finished 22nd in OPS last season, but I project them to end in the 16-20 range this season.

The issue with the Pirates is the rotation. Behind Mitch Keller, there is little to be excited about on the current Major League roster. Paul Skenes coming up helps that, as do prospects like Jared Jones and Anthony Solemeto. 2025 seems like the year to start investing in the Pirates.

I also think this team will trade veterans at the deadline. They invested in one year deals for veterans looking to bounce back. Players like Rowdy Telez, Aroldis Chapman, Martin Perez, Marco Gonzales, Yasmani Grandal, and others will all be on the block if they turn in a good first half.

The future looks promising in Pittsburgh, but the window is not open yet. Pass.

San Diego Padres: 81.5 Wins (Lean: Over)

My number: 82.5

We spoke about the “one-run” rule in my Marlins video. Teams who experience large discrepancies in their win-loss record in one-run games often regress to the mean. If the Padres one-run record was flipped last year, they would have went 96-66.

Crazy, right? That’s how dysfunctional the Padres were last year. Beyond the field of play, we heard rumors about how destructive the clubhouse dynamic is all season long. I don’t know if all of them are true, but it’s clear that the Padres did not play winning ball last year. With all the talent on this roster, their coming up short was one of the biggest disappointments of the 2023 season.

Blake Snell, Juan Soto and Josh Hader are gone. They are trying to cut payroll after spending tons of it in the past few years. All of this bad news dropped the Padres’ win total to 81.5 after last season’s 93.5.

I really want to buy the bad news here. The Padres are still loaded with top-end talent, from Fernando Tatis Jr, Xander Bogaerts, Manny Machado, Ha-Seong Kim, Joe Musgrove, and Yu Darvish.

While they lost Hader, they did go out and sign Yuki Matsui and Woo-Suk Go, both with strong pedigrees in the NPB and KBO. They also added Wandy Peralta to the fold to create an above average bullpen.

Michael King was the big piece that headed to San Diego in the Juan Soto trade. He’s a pitcher I was very high on with the Yankees, and now that he’s in a pitcher’s park behind a solid defense… watch out.

Do the Padres wake up from the 2023 nightmare or stay asleep? My number says to take the over, but I’m a scared little chicken baby.

San Francisco Giants: 81.5 Wins (Pass)

My number: 81.5

I hope Giants fans don’t yell at me, but let’s be real here. The Giants are the barometer for average MLB teams. If your favorite team is worse than the Giants, they are below average. Better? Above average. 81.5 is a perfect line.

I would have faded the Giants if they hadn’t had a solid off-season. I like the long-term pick-up of Jung-Hoo Lee a lot, and getting Matt Chapman on that contract is excellent value. Jorge Soler should be welcomed into this clubhouse with open arms after the Giants finished 19th in home runs last season.

While the offense is definitely improved, it’s still a unit that finished 26th in OPS last season.

The rotation looks like a shell of its former self. Kyle Harrison is slotted to be the two-starter with only 34.2 innings of Major League work. Logan Webb is the man, but what will Jordan Hicks look like? Beyond these three, openers will cover it.

Truthfully, the Giants are one of the teams I’ve never figured out how to cap. They win games they shouldn’t, and they lose games they shouldn’t. It’s a hard pass for me.

Last year 81.5

St. Louis Cardinals: 85.5 Wins (Pass)

My Number: 85.5

I was excited to jump back on the Cardinals this season after the disaster of 2023, but it appears the market is equally as high on them this year.

They should be leading the division in the win total department and the division odds. I was hoping they’d be mixed in with the Reds and the Cubs, but they aren’t.

I like the additions they made to the rotation. They aren’t sexy, but they are reliable. Kyle Gibson is ninth in Major League Baseball in innings since 2021. Miles Mikolas is cut from the same cloth as Gibson. Lance Lynn is good for 150 innings.

If his hamstring injury turns out okay, Sonny Gray will be in the 180-inning range. It’s not a rotation that wow’s anyone, but it will be durable and keep them in games.

The offense is much more talented than it showed last season. I’m really excited for the duo of Masyn Winn and Jordan Walker to make an impact. I’m really high on Nolan Gorman and Lars Nootbar. Goldy and Arenado will keep doing their thing, and the rest of them are swiss army knives. It’s so well rounded offensively and defensively.

The bullpen had a heavy workload last year and they dealt to an injury to their closer, Ryan Helsely. It’s a unit that should perform better with more rest this year. I was high on them at 85.5 this year, but that’s where they are in the market. It’s a pass for me.

Washington Nationals: 66.5 Wins (Pass)

My Number: 66.5

The last team to discuss will be a boring one. Not because the Nationals are boring, but because I also have them at 66.5.

You’ll hear more analysis on a certain player when I come out with my season long props and award predictions.

The Nationals are currently trying to figure out who to build around I wouldn’t be shocked to see Joey Meneses, Jesse Winker, Joey Gallo, and potentially Lane Thomas moved at the deadline to continue to reload on prospects. It’s a fun offense that finished 21st in OPS and I expect more of the same this season.

The rotation was one of baseball’s worst last year, and while there are no new names, it’s not as bad as last year’s stats show. McKenzie Gore and Josiah Gray are both talented, and Jake Irvin is a find rotation piece.

The bullpen improved with a couple of signings, but can I sit here and tell you they won’t be gone at the deadline? I can’t.

I made the line 66.5, so I’ll pass on the Nationals for 2024.

My MLB Futures Picks

Miami Marlins Under 78.5 Wins (+100) Risk 5 Units

Oakland A’s Over 57 Wins (-110) Risk 2.2 U

Houston Astros Over 91.5 Wins (-110) Risk 2.2 U

Tampa Bay Rays Over 84.5 Wins (-110) Risk 2.2 U

Cleveland Guardians Over 78 Wins (-110) Risk 2.2 U

Aaron Judge HR Leader (+400) Risk 1.5 U

Arizona Diamondbacks Over 83.5 Wins (-115) Risk 1.15 U

Milwaukee Brewers to Win NL Central (+800) Risk 1 U

Guardians to Win AL Central (+400) Risk 1 U

Rays to Make Playoffs (+130) Risk 1 U

Rays to Win AL East (+700) Risk 0.5 U

CJ Abrams Over 37.5 Stolen Bases (-110) Risk 2.2 U

CJ Abrams Lead League in Stolen Bases (+1200) Risk 0.5 U

Kyle Tucker to Lead League in RBI’s (+2500) Risk 0.5 U