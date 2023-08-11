The Red Sox Are Going For a Record They Shouldn’t Be Proud Of

How Do We Measure Defense?

Defense is rarely considered when looking at an MVP or Rookie of the Year race. We debate players based on their number of home runs, batting average, OPS, or wRC+. Defensive highlights are exciting, but the daily grind of measuring a player’s defense often goes unnoticed.

Outs Above Average (OAA) is a defensive metric on Baseball Savant that’s defined as “the cumulative effect of all individual plays a fielder has been credited or debited with, making it a range-based metric of fielding skill that accounts for the number of plays made and the difficulty of them.”

Suppose a player has zero OAA, that would makes them an average defender in the eyes of the metric. Since 2016, Statcast tracks every defensive attempts for every player, then adds them all up to figure out a player and team’s overall defensive value.

Bobby Witt Jr. turned heads in his rookie campaign last year with the Royals when he hit 20 home runs, and stole 30 bases. Witt Jr. joined Barry Bonds, Alex Rodriguez, Mike Trout (who did it twice), and Ronald Acuña Jr. as the only players under the age of 22 to hit at least 20 home runs and steal at least 30 bases in a season. Witt edged out shortstop Jeremy Peña for fourth place in American League Rookie of the Year voting, even though Peña was the far superior defender.

Peña finished with 7 OAA that season compared to Witt , who finished with -11. Peña cumulatively made seven outs that an average shortstop wouldn’t make, according to Baseball Savant, while Witt failed to make 11 plays that an average shortstop could make. Peña finished the season with 3.4 fWAR, while Witt finished at 2.3.

Credit to the 23-year-old Witt, who has flipped the script defensively to be the current leader in Outs Above Average this season. He knew he had to improve on defense and he did just that. Defensive value is extremely important to team success, but it often flies under the radar by fans, MLB award voters, and some teams when constructing a roster.