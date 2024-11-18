Five Things the Rays Need To Do To Become Contenders Again

After winning 99 games in 2023, the expectation for the Tampa Bay Rays was reaching the postseason once again, even if they entered the season with some major injuries.

The Rays have consistently seemed to find a way to defy the odds and make it to the postseason in recent years.

However, in 2024, the odds proved to be stacked against them. For the first time since 2018, Tampa Bay found itself on the outside looking in come October, finishing the season with an 80-82 record, the team’s first sub-.500 season since 2017.

But despite the disappointing record and dealing some marketable talent at the deadline, the Rays are in a good spot to compete for October once again in 2025.