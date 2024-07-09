Could Matt Chapman Be an Attractive Piece at the Trade Deadline?

He may not be headed to Arlington, Texas next week for the 2024 MLB All-Star Game, but third baseman Matt Chapman could still find himself on the move this month.

Given the parity that exists in the National League playoff race this season, no one knows for certain how Chapman’s team, the San Francisco Giants, intends to approach the upcoming trade deadline on July 30. Just hanging around .500, as they’ve done to this point, will likely be reason enough to remain open to any possibility.

But if the Giants do decide to sell, would Matt Chapman be worth shopping around to contending teams? Let’s explore.

The San Francisco Giants’ situation

Before we dive into Chapman’s case, specifically, let’s look at how San Francisco has managed to this point.