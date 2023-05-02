Jarred Kelenic Has Arrived

His wRC+ ranks ninth in all of baseball, while Kelenic ranks sixth in slugging, tenth in OPS, and is tied for ninth in home runs.

Maybe most important of all, his K% is in a much more manageable spot. He is striking out 27.7% of the time, a mark that the Mariners will surely accept; he was sitting at 33.7% in 2022.

Plenty of players punch out around 25-26% of the time these days. Mike Trout struck out 27% of the time or more in each of the last two seasons, while Fernando Tatis Jr.’s career K% sits at 27.2%, just to name a couple of the many possible examples. Considering everything else that Kelenic is bringing to the table, he can live around that mark.

His peripherals were off the charts in April. 95th percentile in xBA, 96th percentile in xwOBA, 97th percentile in HardHit%, and 99th percentile in xSLG. So again, everything Kelenic is doing feels pretty sustainable. And he is hitting the ball with elite authority right now.

Most would say the true beginning of his surge was his monstrous series at Wrigley Field from April 10-12 (5-for-9, 3 HR, 2 BB), where he managed to go deep in each of the three games, topped off with a 482-foot moonshot into the center field bleachers. (Kelenic would extend his home run streak by one more game in his next contest at home against Austin Gomber and the Rockies).

Yes, this baseball really landed way up there!

A 482-foot blast for Jarred Kelenic! 🚀



It's the longest home run hit in a regular season game at Wrigley Field in the entire Statcast era! 😮pic.twitter.com/dGBZ7ATUcE — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) April 12, 2023

We can also point to a specific matchup, and even a particular plate appearance, in which we started to see the new and improved Kelenic.