Atlanta Braves Notebook: Max Fried’s Rhythm, Jarred Kelenic’s “Solid” Year

After relief pitcher A.J. Minter discussed the need after Friday night’s loss for the Braves as a whole to “embrace the suck,” Atlanta’s back end of the bullpen was the key to Saturday’s win. Starting pitcher Max Fried and reliever Aaron Bummer gave up all eight Colorado runs in the first 5.2 innings of the game, but three different relievers shut the Rockies down from there, allowing just one hit and no walks over the final 3.1 innings.

“It’s a good ballgame to win,” Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said. “That thing started out to where it could have been another ‘here we go again’ moment, but the guys fought back. They kept fighting and fighting.”

Colorado jumped out to a 3-0 lead on former Brave Sam Hilliard’s second-inning home run, then tied the game at 5-5 and 8-8 before Atlanta’s bullpen finally shut down the Rockies.

Max Fried struggles

Colorado jumped out to that early lead against Fried, who has now allowed five runs in three of his last four starts, raising his season ERA from 2.91 to 3.56 during that time. However, Fried was also keeping Rockies batters off-balance, posting nine strikeouts, his most since a season-high 13 on June 4 at Boston.

Saturday was Fried’s second start after rejoining the Braves after battling left forearm neuritis and admitted he’s still trying to find his rhythm.

“I’m just not feeling my body in space,” Fried said. “The last handful of years, I feel like I’ve been really good at being able to make an adjustment pitch to pitch and feel it instead of it taking a batter or two or an inning or two innings, I’ve been good at being able to make that adjustment pitch to pitch. So far though for the last couple of outings, I haven’t been able to do that.