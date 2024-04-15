Can Jarred Kelenic Sustain His Hot Start?

The strongest early sign is that he is barreling the ball up at a higher clip than in any previous year. He ended his 2023 campaign with a Barrel% of 59, and currently sits at a 71% clip in 2024. And all of that is without a baseball leaving the yard. Kelenic has three doubles to his name, but no triples and no long balls, yet he is hitting the ball with increased authority.

He is also being treated as a strict platoon player in Atlanta, which has greatly benefited him in the early going. While the Mariners leaned heavier on Kelenic against righties than lefties, he saw left-handed pitching in 54 different games last year. The Braves have cut that out almost entirely. They have made it abundantly clear that, at least for now, Kelenic will not see southpaws, with the nods consistently going to Duvall.

It may be how they feel Kelenic is best suited as a player, or they may prefer to ease him in that way over a prolonged period of time before even thinking about letting him see time against lefties.

Kelenic Lowering Strikeouts is a Must

The overarching X-factor for Kelenic to continue his success will be the strikeouts. It is the same thing that’s hampered him in the early part of his young career. And that is an area that still flashes red flags, even with his hot start in Atlanta.

Kelenic is punching out over 31% of the time, a mark eerily similar to 2023 (31.7% K%). In general, it is very difficult for any player to maintain a high level of success when striking out that often, not just Kelenic. If he can find a way to cut the strikeouts down a notch, to get himself closer to the 25-26% range (which is much closer to the league average) that could drastically turn the tides in terms of how people view his potential for success as a player.

Plenty of impact bats put up gaudy numbers while striking out around the 25% mark (such as Julio Rodriguez, Adolis Garcia and Gunnar Henderson to name a few). But very few players who strike out 30% of the time find their way to stardom.