The Time for the Royals To Extend Bobby Witt Jr. Is Now

As the old saying goes, there is no time like the present. That is the mindset the Kansas City Royals should have when they think about an extension for their superstar shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. The offseason is quickly coming upon us, and questions about a Witt extension will continue to rise – and for good reason.

The saying was always that Bobby Witt Jr. was a “superstar in the making,” but it is safe to say that he is already an absolute superstar now. When you reflect on the season that Witt had, it is wild to think that Salvador Perez was the lone All-Star representative from Kansas City. But the young shortstop didn’t really break out until after the All-Star break. His July, August, and September breakdowns are insane:

Month G R H 2B 3B HR RBI SB BA OBP SLG OPS July 24 12 32 6 3 6 21 6 .327 .346 .633 .979 August 27 20 36 6 1 9 22 9 .324 .375 .640 1.015 September 26 22 39 4 3 3 14 11 .279 .331 .462 .792

His August was one of the most incredible months many of us have seen. Witt finished the season with 28 doubles, 11 triples, 30 home runs, and 49 stolen bases, compiling a 4.4 Baseball Reference WAR and becoming the first Royal to post a 30-30 season.

What’s more, Witt is only the seventh player in the history of Major League Baseball to post 25 home runs and 35 stolen bases at age 23 or younger. He joins an incredible list that includes the likes of Alex Rodriguez, Hanley Ramirez, Mike Trout, and Ronald Acuña Jr.