Daulton Varsho is Exactly What the Blue Jays Needed

When the Toronto Blue Jays moved top prospect Gabriel Moreno and long-time contributor Lourdes Gurriel Jr., many questioned if the team sent too much to the Arizona Diamondbacks for a player that had been around a league-average hitter and an elite defender in Daulton Varsho.

Well, the early returns on the deal for the 26-year-old have been everything the Blue Jays could have hoped for and then some.

Through Toronto’s first 12 games of the 2023 season, Varsho has flashed a little bit of everything that made evaluators so excited about his game as he made his way through the minors after being picked 68th overall in 2017.

A couple of those tools he’s shown so far?