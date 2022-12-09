Outfielders The Blue Jays Could Still Target This Offseason

Andrew Benintendi – LF

A name familiar to Blue Jays fans after last season is former Royals/Yankees outfielder Andrew Benintendi, as the outfielder was one player the club was interested in at the trade deadline last year. Although a deal never materialized (and with him unable to enter the country without quarantining due to COVID-19 border entry requirements), Benintendi was instead shipped to the Yankees and finished the season on the IL after 33 games with the Bronx Bombers.

Andrew Benintendi reportedly is gaining interest from "several" clubs, including one National League contender. https://t.co/E15acR4yt4 — NESN (@NESN) December 5, 2022

Overall, Benintendi finished the 2022 campaign with a .304/.373/.399 slash line with five home runs and a .772 OPS. The lefty-batter is no stranger to the Rogers Centre after spending the first five years of his pro career with the Red Sox and owns a lifetime .357 OBP with nine doubles through 29 games.

The downside to adding Benintendi is he primarily plays left field, an area currently occupied by Lourdes Gurriel Jr. as the Jays are likely looking for more of a center fielder to push George Springer to right field. Benintendi hasn’t played center field since 2019 and through 71 games he owns a -7 bDRS.

Not the biggest vote of confidence from the defensive standpoint but if he can replicate the slash line he put forth in a hitter-friendly Rogers Centre, this could be the bat the Jays need to help balance out a righty-heavy lineup.

Kevin Kiermaier – CF

Another player Jays fans are likely familiar with, Kevin Kiermaier is a free agent after the Tampa Bay Rays declined his option. If general manager Ross Atkins and co. are looking for a defensive-minded center fielder, Kiermaier is not a bad place to start.

Injuries limited him to just 63 games last year and he posted a .649 OPS in that timeframe but again, defense is what Kiermaier brings to the table. He owns a lifetime 134 bDRS playing center field through 10 seasons and three Gold Gloves and one Platinum Glove to prove it. A speed threat (93rd percentile in sprint speed) who can hit from the left side, the bat has done well at the Rogers Centre to the tune of a .287/.343/.490 slash line with a .833 OPS and five home runs through 157 at-bats.