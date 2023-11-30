Five Potential Free-Agent Landing Spots for Teoscar Hernández

If you could pick the worst place for a slugger to get traded to before a contract year, Seattle might be it. No disrespect to the Mariners — who won 88 games and narrowly missed a playoff spot in 2023 — but according to Statcast, T-Mobile Park has been the least-friendly park for hitters over the past three seasons.

Teoscar Hernández is Exhibit A of what getting traded from a league-average park in terms of hitter friendliness (Rogers Centre) to T-Mobile Park in a walk year can do to you.

Between 2019 and 2022 — Hernández’s final four seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays — he slashed .270/.326/.507 with an .833 OPS, winning Silver Slugger Awards in 2020 and 2021. With the pandemic-shortened 2020 season excluded, Hernández averaged 151 strikeouts over his last three full seasons in Toronto.

In what appears likely to be his lone season with the Mariners, Hernández did homer 26 times and drive in 93 runs, but the rest of his numbers dipped as he played his home games in the most pitcher-friendly park in the sport.