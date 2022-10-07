AL Wild Card Series Playoff Preview: Blue Jays vs. Mariners

The starting pitchers following game #1 are still up in the air, but the Mariners have a trio of starters they could send in Robbie Ray, Logan Gilbert, and George Kirby, with the Jays able to counter with Kevin Gausman, Ross Stripling, and José Berríos if need be.

Bullpen-wise, the numbers are close in a few different categories, but the Mariners relief corps bests the Jays in quite a few areas such as ERA (3.33 vs. 3.36), earned runs (201 vs. 257), opponents batting average (.207 vs. .234), and WHIP (1.05 vs. 1.22). The Jays have the upper hand in a few categories of their own though, besting the Mariners in terms of strikeouts (608 vs. 583) and saves (46 vs. 40).

In terms of the batting order, the Jays have the upper hand in a majority of categories, such as OPS (.760 vs. .705), batting average (.264 vs. .230), OBP (.329 vs. .315), and home runs (200 vs. 197). The Jays have a few players also riding a hot streak right now as well, with Bo Bichette breaking the franchise record for hits in a single month this past September (48) while Whit Merrifield has played well as of late (.392/.407/.706 with four home runs and 11 RBI in his last 15 games).

The Mariners on the other hand are without a few players, with OF Jesse Winker and OF Sam Haggerty out for the series, but gained rookie Julio Rodriguez back just before the regular season, with the righty batter posting incredible numbers this season (.854 OPS with 28 home runs through 511 at-bats). The Mariners will also rely on third baseman Eugenio Suarez for some thunder off the bat, with the righty-batter leading the squad with 31 knocks on the year and posting a .791 OPS.

The Mariners overall have some power in the lineup though, as they boast four players who hit 20+ home runs on the year.

The Jays currently have two question marks in terms of healthy players, with OF Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and INF Santiago Espinal appearing close to game-ready as the Wild Card series draws near. They will rely on their potent lineup to get the job done, led by George Springer, Bichette, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Alejandro Kirk, and Teoscar Hernandez.