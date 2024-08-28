5 Blue Jays Who Could Earn a September Call-Up

Five players to watch in the Blue Jays system

Jake Bloss – RHP

While it is not set in stone, the odds appear that the Jays will call up Bloss as the 14th pitcher on the roster this Sunday. Acquired at the trade deadline as part of the package from the Houston Astros for Kikuchi, Bloss reported to Dunedin to work in the organization’s pitching lab at their Player Development Complex before heading to Buffalo to join the club in Triple-A.

OFFICIAL: We’ve acquired RHP Jake Bloss, OF Joey Loperfido, and INF Will Wagner from the Astros in exchange for LHP Yusei Kikuchi.



Since joining the Bisons, Bloss has made three starts and has allowed six hits and zero runs through 9 2/3 innings of work. The former third-round pick has been pitching well out of the rotation, striking out eight batters and holding opponents to a .171 average and a .475 OPS with a 1.14 WHIP. The biggest knock on Bloss through the small sample size is his walk rate, where he has amassed a 4.66 BB/9 while sometimes struggling to find his command.

With the Blue Jays slated to give their starters extra rest to round out the campaign, there is a good chance that Bloss becomes a piece of the rotation puzzle that would likely work in tandem with Yarbrough to eat up innings. When the Astros rotation was bit by the injury bug earlier this season, Bloss was used for three starts – so it will be interesting to see how he fares upon his second stint this season (but with a different organization).

Jonatan Clase – OF

Acquired from the Mariners at the deadline, Clase immediately found himself in the Blue Jays’ top ten prospect list given his plus speed and ability to hit double-digit home runs. The outfield prospect pool has been one of the weaknesses for the Jays over the years and the addition of Clase brings a new face into the fold.

Clase rode the options bus for the Mariners this past season to mixed results – eight hits through 41 at-bats (.195) with one double, three RBI and three stolen bases added in. He struck out 14 times compared to two walks and amassed a .220 SLG and a .452 OPS as he struggled to put the ball in play with consistency across sporadic playing time.

Since joining the Jays farm system, Clase has struggled to adjust to playing regularly with the Bisons. Through 71 at-bats, the Dominican has compiled a .211/.260/.352 slash line with four doubles, two home runs, and three RBI to the tune of a .612 OPS and a 54 wRC+ while patrolling centre field.