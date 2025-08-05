Toronto Blue Jays Notebook: Injury Updates, Reliever Mix, More

DENVER — It doesn’t sound like it will be long until the Toronto Blue Jays have a very interesting option to potentially boost their rotation.

Toronto manager John Schneider told reporters on Monday that former Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber, acquired in a trade with the Cleveland Guardians on July 31, will pitch in another rehab game on Saturday with Triple-A Buffalo. After that, only one more rehab start should be needed before a decision is made to bring him to Toronto.

For Bieber, who hasn’t pitched in an MLB game since April 2, 2024, thanks to arm issues and Tommy John surgery, it’s all about making sure he is stretched out enough to make an impact in a starting role for the Blue Jays.

“I want him to get up to 80-85 pitches, so right now it looks like two more (starts),” Schneider said.