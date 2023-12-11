Blake Snell Is Begging To Play for the Mariners

Some students yelled at Blake Snell walked past the Dawg Pack and they yelled at him “come play for the Ms!” He said, “come get me.”



Take that for what it’s worth — Mike Martin (@HowlinHusky) November 25, 2023

Snell clearly wants this badly. The question becomes: Will the Mariners fork up the money he is asking for? And do they even have interest in him?

The Mariners reportedly have a measly $20 million budget for roster acquisitions this offseason after Xfinity, the main TV provider in the Pacific Northwest, moved the team’s regional ROOT Sports to its premium package. This will subsequently cost them viewership with some members unwilling or uninterested to pay the extra $20 a month for the premium package, and therefore will lose the team some revenue.

Whether they really only have roughly $20 million to spend this winter is unknown, and truthfully, it’s very unlikely, yet it is what they have claimed. That said, the Mariners are an extremely profitable team on several fronts.

The other piece of this puzzle is if the Mariners believe Snell fits their mold of a starting pitcher. Seattle has a team motto titled “Dominate the Zone”. Considering that they had two of the top five starters in the league in BB/9 in 2023 (George Kirby who ranked first and Logan Gilbert who ranked fifth) along with Bryce Miller, who did not toss enough innings to qualify for the league leaderboards but would have ranked sixth with 1.78 BB/9, the motto is backed up by on-field performance.

Snell, meanwhile, allowed the most walks in baseball in 2023. He averaged nearly five BB/9. He has issues pitching deep in games, working over six innings just three times all year. His career WHIP is over 1.20. That doesn’t exactly meet eye-to-eye with the team’s pitching philosophies.

But there are plenty of areas in which Snell thrives. The southpaw is a strikeout machine, and this past season just racked up 234. He also does not get hit hard (88th percentile in xBA and 83rd percentile in HardHit% per Baseball Savant) and does not allow many hits, period. He surrendered the lowest hits per nine in the majors in 2023 at 5.8.