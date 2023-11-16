Where Will Blake Snell’s Cy Young Take Him in Free Agency?

The 2023 Padres season may best be described as the train derailment scene from The Fugitive. It was a total, spectacular disaster with only a few survivors amongst the wreckage. Blake Snell was one of those few survivors — and by the time you’re reading this, he will have been named this year’s National League Cy Young award winner.

One might argue Snell deserves the honor simply for his confusion about what wRC+ means, but his 2023 stats are also quite good on their own. His 2.25 ERA was first among all pitchers (with the second best being Gerrit Cole’s 2.63), a 31.5% strikeout rate that ranked second, a swinging strike rate that trailed behind only Spencer Strider, and second-best mark in win probability added are just some of the many reasons his season was so spectacular.

He also went on a bit of an impressive run when the Padres needed him most, with just an astonishingly low 1.18 ERA from May 31st until the end of the regular season. Few pitchers have ever gone on such torrent stretches like that before, as Colby Olson wrote about back in September.

Blake Snell’s 1.20 ERA across his last 23 starts is the second best since Bob Gibson in 1947. pic.twitter.com/7V9XLZ6mah — Javier Herbert Reyes (@Javiipeno) September 26, 2023

Hardly anyone could’ve seen something like this coming, especially considering his incredible run coincided with the team signing Gary Sanchez — a catcher who, after 2022, isn’t exactly what you’d call a defensive wizard (but this year was quite good! baseball!).