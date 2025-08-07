Affordable MLB Jerseys That Don’t Look (or Feel) Cheap
There are two sides to nabbing official MLB jerseys: 1. They don’t usually come cheap. 2: They look fire.
LUCKILY, there is a way to thread the needle and have both.
Today, we’ve rounded up the best and affordable authentic MLB jerseys that still bring the heat, without burning your wallet.
You also don’t want to be rocking a flashy new MLB jersey with your favorite team on the front, and a reserve outfielder who was cut from the squad in 2017.
See, you just need to know where to look. Luckily, we know which digital clearance racks to sift through, you don’t have to.
Here are some of our favorites (and cheapest), that’ll take you a long way. First, we’ll highliting some of the coolest men’s MLB jerseys you can buy for cheap, and then we’re tossing in some throwback and vintage jerseys that are stunning but also timeless.
[H2] The Best Cheap MLB Jerseys You Can Buy Right Now
New York Yankees Derek Jeter Cooperstown Collection Replica Player Jersey (Navy/White) – Men’s
Pay homage to one of the all-time baseball greats with this Derek Jeter New York Yankees Cooperstown Collection Player Replica Jersey. Featuring the Captain’s name and number on the back, this is a timeless classic.
Cost: $71.99
Colorado Rockies Kris Bryant Nike 2022 City Connect Replica Player Jersey (Green) – Men’s
It’s not often you get cheap MLB jerseys for a player still on the team.
Remember Kris Bryant? He’s still on the Rockies, still a former MVP, and can still have some “wear this” value.
Cost: $74.99
Los Angeles Dodgers Stitches Cooperstown Collection Team Jersey (Light Blue) – Men’s
Add a throwback finish to your Dodgers love this season. Baby blue can be styled easily, while repping the classic Dodgers logo on the front.
Cost: $59.99
Kansas City Royals Stitches Royal Button-Down Raglan Replica Jersey (Blue/Aqua) – Men’s
This two-tone classic button-down design offers roomy raglan sleeves to keep you comfortable as you cheer on the Royals in a couple different shades of blue.
Price: $54.99
Houston Astros: Nolan Ryan Mitchell & Ness 1988 Authentic Cooperstown Collection Mesh Batting Practice Jersey (Navy) – Men’s
Rep the Ryan Express with this classic Astros jersey of Hall of Famer Nolan Ryan.
Price: $99.99
Pittsburgh Pirates: Willie Stargell Mitchell & Ness 1982 Authentic Cooperstown Collection Mesh Batting Practice Jersey (Black) – Men’s
This lightweight, breathable construction and classic relaxed fit rocks Hall of Famer Willie Stargell, offering both style and comfort for any devoted Pittsburgh Pirates fan.
Price: $99.99
Chicago Cubs Nike Light Alternate 2 Replica Jersey (Baby Blue) – Men’s
The Cubs unveiled these beautiful altermate home jerseys in 2025, and you can nab one (without a name on the back) for less than $100. Good deal.
Price: $91.99
Seattle Mariners Majestic Cream Alternate Cool Base Jersey (Beige) – Men’s
Cream-colored Mariners jersey with the squad’s branded colors and logo. Nice fit.
Price: $99.99
Cincinnati Reds Johnny Bench Mitchell & Ness 1983 Authentic Cooperstown Collection Mesh Batting Practice Jersey (Red) – Men’s
Rep Johnny Bench and stand out in branded Cincinatti Reds colors with this beauty throwback fit.
Price: $99.99
Pittsburgh Pirates Stitches Cooperstown Collection Team Jersey (Gold) – Men’s
Add a throwback finish to any Pittsburgh Pirates outfit with this Cooperstown Collection jersey from Stitches, featuring classic team colors and a V-neck collar for extra style.
Price:
San Diego Padres Nike Home Replica Team Jersey (White) – Men’s
Show up to watch the Padres, the same way they look on the field. This 2020 Replica Team Jersey from Nike brings the team’s official design to your wardrobe for a consistently spirited look on game day.
Price: $91.99
Texas Rangers Stitches Cooperstown Collection Team Jersey (Light Blue) – Men’s
The 1972 Rangers logo on the front of this jersey is complimented beautifully bye the light blue. Another great deal.
Price: $59.99
California Angels Stitches Cooperstown Collection Team Jersey (Navy) – Men’s
Stand out in the crowd by repping the old-school California Angels in this breathable jersey.
Price: $59.99
St. Louis Cardinals Stitches Cooperstown Collection Team Jersey (Light Blue) – Men’s
Add some throwback flair to any St. Louis Cardinals outfit with this v-neck Cooperstown Collection jersey from Stitches.
Price: $59.99
San Francisco Giants Stitches Cooperstown Collection Team Jersey (Orange) – Men’s
Big-time Giants colors here.
Price: $59.99
Philadelphia Phillies Mitchell & Ness Lenny Dykstra Cooperstown Collection Mesh Batting Practice Jersey (Scarlet) – Men’s
These Lenny Dykstra Phillies BP jerseys mash. Absolute gem of a find for about $100.
Price: $99.99
Atlanta Braves Nike Home Replica Team Jersey (White) – Men’s
Rep the same look as the Atlanta Braves have been rocking on the field for decades with this Nike home replica jersey.
Price: $91.99
Tampa Bay Rays Wade Boggs Mitchell & Ness Cooperstown 1991 Mesh Batting Practice Jersey (Black) – Men’s
Oh baby, these 1991 throwbacks are sleek. Rep Hall of Famer Wade Boggs, while rocking out in official retro Rays gear.
Price: $99.99
Athletics Rickey Henderson Mitchell & Ness Cooperstown Mesh Batting Practice Jersey (Yellow) – Men’s
Who knows how much longer you’ll be able to get official Athletics gear — especially throwbacks from the Rickey Henderson years.
Price: $99
Boston Red Sox Stitches Navy Cooperstown Collection Team Jersey (Navy) – Men’s
This breathable Red Sox jersey will sit well during hot days at Fenway Park.
Price: $59.99
New York Yankees Derek Jeter Mitchell & Ness Big & Tall Batting Practice Replica Player Jersey (Navy) – Men’s
Two buttons?
The Captain?
Yankees colors?
Great deal of a jersey.
Price: $99.99
