Shop Official MLB Snapbacks: 31 Must-Have Baseball Hats This Season (Every Team)
Heads up: At Just Baseball, we’re huge baseball fans (and even bigger fans of a great hat.) Some of the links below are affiliate links to official MLB gear from our partnership with Fanatics and MLB.shop. If you grab a hat through one of these links, we may earn a small commission (at no extra cost to you). It helps keep our site running—and our heads covered.
A good hat goes a long way.
Like many hat collectors, you develop a connection with a good lid. Some people just don’t understand the versatility of a great hat.
That’s the value of snapback hats. They aren’t just ballpark gear, they’re personality, nostalgia, adjustability, and everyday style rolled into one.
Whether you’re rocking it with your favourite jersey or pairing it with jeans and a tee, snapbacks just work. Dress it up, flip it backwards, go vintage or modern. The versatility’s the point.
These hats first made noise in 1950s baseball dugouts, but exploded in popularity during the ’80s and ’90s with hip-hop culture, streetwear, and guys like The Fresh Prince turning the snapback into a style icon.
Today, they’re back and bigger than ever, especially with New Era locking in official MLB deals. Over the past few years, hat collectors have discovered snapbacks’ versatility as the go-to lid for people looking for the mesh, trucker vibe – both near the field, and off.
Today, we’re going to be sharing some of the best snapback hats that offer a wide range of styles and designs, sure, but also represent your favorite Major League Baseball team.
Set the vibe, this summer.
Whether you’re at the ballpark, repping your squad from the couch, catching some shade, or heading out on the town, you really can’t go wrong with a good official MLB snapback.
We’re talkin’ different colors, designs, and styles for every occasion, for every team.
Here are 31 must-have MLB official snapback hats, from Fanatics and MLB.shop, listed in alphabetical order — plus: one bonus team.
Get your hands (and head) into these caps — especially that last bonus team.
Take note: All of these hats are official licensed by MLB, because we only recommend the best.
[H2] 31 Trendy 2025 Season MLB Snapback Hats for Each Team (+ 1 Bonus Team)
Arizona Diamondbacks: Cooperstown Collection Bounder Snapback Hat (Natural/Purple)
Pair this beige/natural-colored hat with anything, while rockin’ two D-backs logos (front and right side), along with an on-brand purple brim and top button — officially licensed Arizona Diamondbacks gear.
This snapback is tough to top for D-back fans or hat collectors.
Price: $31.99
Buy Now
Athletics: Fundamental Foam Snapback (White/Green)
Look, how many more Athletics hats are you going to be able to buy?
Once the Athletics move to Las Vegas in 2028, this lid will become a relic. Might as well go with the classic white, green, and gold colors — especially the mesh snapback.
Price: $29.99
Buy Now
Atlanta Braves: Mitchell & Ness Double Up Snapback Hat (Navy Blue)
The enlarged logo on the front of this navy Mitchell & Ness snapback Braves hat offers the classic Braves logo superimposed over the outline of their “A” logo.
The navy blue is sleek and the high crown hat is 100% polyester, making it a great choice to match any style.
Price: $34.99
Buy Now
Baltimore Orioles: Fanatics Cooperstown Collection Bounder Snapback Hat (Natural/Black)
Pay respect to the beautiful history of the Baltimore Orioles with this Cooperstown Collection Bounder Snapback Hat.
Its two-tone design features two throwback logos: the “cartoon bird” and the “Walsh bird” from the O’s 1966 World Series team.
Great neutral colors, cool logos — you can’t go wrong.
Price: $31.99
Buy Now
Boston Red Sox: Cooperstown Collection Snapback (Navy/Natural)
This Red Sox vintage-inspired design features the classic sox logo, accentuated by the weathered stripes, offering a nice array of colors and a cool design. Like most trucker hats, the mesh panels enhance breathability to keep you as cool as the BoSox history.
Price: $31.99
Buy Now
Chicago Cubs: Mitchell & Ness Cooperstown Collection Speed Zone Snapback Hat (Cream)
Keep cool in this throwback-style hat from Mitchell & Ness.
It features retro Cubs graphics across the front and side panel, offering a neat mix for one of baseball’s most beloved franchises.
Price: $35.99
Buy Now
Chicago White Sox: New Era White Team Scribble Golfer Adjustable Hat (Cream)
This Chicago White Sox snapback is so clean.
It features a unique scribble wordmark across the front and a classic embroidered wordmark on the back, adding a nice touch of personality to your game-day lid, reminiscent of the iconic snapbacks from the ’80s and ’90s.
This is one of our favorites…
Price: $36.99
Buy Now
Cincinnati Reds: Clubhouse Change Up Snapback Hat (Red/White)
This two-tone Cincinnati Reds has is simple but real fresh. The rope on the brim adds a nice color balance, and the mesh will keep you cool in more ways than one.
Price: $29.99
Buy Now
Cleveland Guardians: New Era 9FIFTY Snapback (Black)
Marketed as one of Fanatics most popular hats of the year, this Guardians lid is simple and clean: all black. Great to pair with every outfit, and rep the Cleveland boys.
Price: $39.99
Buy Now
Colorado Rockies: New Era Retro Script Trucker 9FIFTY (White/Purple)
The complimentary colors on this retro fit Rockies lid are awesome. It’s a nice mix of functionality, style, and throwback. Another one of our favorites.
Toss this bad boy on backwards at Coors Field, and somebody should be you a beer, at least…
Price: $37.99
Buy Now
Detroit Tigers: Fanatics Cooperstown Collection Bounder Snapback Hat (Natural/Navy)
The orange fill of the Tigers’ logo in the front offers a nice reference to the 1929 team — when that shade of orange was first used. The navy brim and button go well with the classic natural/cream color too.
Especially with the Tiger logo on the side, this lid rocks.
Price: $31.99
Buy Now
Houston Astros: New Era White Collide Golfer Snapback Hat (White)
This is a clean fit, fitting for Houston Astros, who are on an impressive dynasty-like run since 2017.
This snapback features a semi-structured design with a pinched crown and flat visor, delivering a retro look that feels very ’80s and ’90s.
The rope along the brim adds a nice modern touch. Overall, a great hat.
Price: $37.99
Buy Now
Kansas City Royals: Nike Royal Pro Performance Snapback Hat (Navy)
This Royals snapback is simple but strong. One-tone, but it rocks the heck out of the 2015 World Series Champs stamp on the side.
Sometimes simplicity is the sexiest.
Price: $35.99
Buy Now
Los Angeles Angels: ’47 Red 2021 City Connect Captain Snapback Hat (Red/White)
Show your Angels pride with some flashy (but classy) red. This high-crown, adjustable fit has a beautifully embroidered team logo on the front side.
Plus, at a clearance price of $19.99, you can’t go wrong.
Price: $19.99
Buy Now
Los Angeles Dodgers: Mitchell & Ness Royal Cooperstown Collection Basic Flip Snapback Hat (Blue/Red)
Think about how many Dodgers lids are floating around out there. Because they’re one of the most popular hats, go off the beaten path a bit here, and rep the Dodgers with a blue and red hat, featuring the iconic 1958 logo.
Price: $37.99
Buy Now
Miami Marlins: New Era Gray Corduroy Golfer Snapback Hat (Grey/Blue)
Show off your Marlins pride with some texture. This two-tone corduroy hat is a mega throwback to the 90s, and the aqua blut button strap adds some backwards-cap-vibes flair.
Price: $36.99
Buy Now
Milwaukee Brewers: Fanatics Cycle Snapback Hat (Gold/Navy)
Stand out in the Brew Crew’s branded gold, offset with their navy blue. Simple but stylish.
Price: $29.99
Buy Now
Minnesota Twins: Mitchell & Ness Cooperstown Collection Basic Flip Snapback Hat (Gray)
Stay classy with this throwback logo from the Twins’ 1987 World Series team. The gray and blue offer softer tones that you can really pair with anything — on the field, and off.
Price: $37.99
Buy Now
New York Mets: New Era Royal Seeing Diamonds A-Frame Trucker 9FIFTY Snapback Hat (Orange/Blue)
The New York Mets are full of flair.
So, it’s only reasonable for your Mets gear to be flashy as well.
Price: $38.99
Buy Now
New York Yankees: New Era White Jersey Pinstripe 9FIFTY Snapback Hat (White/Black)
Come on, you HAVE to go pinstripes when it comes to Yankees hats…
This cap slaps: classy and timeless — a must-own.
Price: $38.99
Buy Now
Philadelphia Phillies: New Era Light Blue 2024 City Connect 9FIFTY Snapback Hat (Blue/Maroon)
Celebrate the Philadelphia Phillies City Connect uniforms with this 2024 9FIFTY Snapback Hat from New Era.
This stylish snapback features the Phillies’ City Connect team logo embroidered on the crown along with the city’s skyline on the side. Great colors, great fit.
Price: $34.99
Buy Now
Pittsburgh Pirates: Fanatics Cooperstown Collection Iron Golfer Snapback Hat (Gold)
This is an all-time classic. The gold, black, and rope? And the Pirates logo on the side? One of our favorites — a beauty lid.
Price: $29.99
Buy Now
San Diego Padres: Nike Cooperstown Collection Club Trucker Adjustable Hat (Brown/Natural)
This hat’s colors are a throwback to the 1990 team, along with a prominent “SD” on the side.
Price: $29.99
Buy Now
San Francisco Giants: Mitchell & Ness Corduroy Snapback Hat (Orange)
Flashy but classy. Go full orange with this stylish corduroy lid, complete with the Giants logo on the side.
Absolute banger of a hat.
Price: $34.99
Buy Now
Seattle Mariners: New Era 2025 Big League Chew Golfer Snapback Hat (Navy)
A little bit of everything here: the bill rope, City Connect colors, and a Big League Chew pin, all adding a nice touch of vintage charm for the Mariners.
Price: $44.99
Buy Now
St. Louis Cardinals: Mitchell & Ness Cooperstown Collection Basic Flip Snapback Hat (Light Blue)
Oh, man. This Cardinals powder blue snapback is tight.
Price: $37.99
Buy Now
Tampa Bay Rays: Nike Pro Performance Snapback Hat (Purple)
Purple is a great hat color. Especially one that pays homage to the inaugural 1998 Devil Rays.
Price: $35.99
Buy Now
Texas Rangers: Mitchell & Ness Cooperstown Collection Basic Flip Snapback Hat (White)
Everything is bigger in Texas, and this hat goes big — appropriately so.
Price: $37.99
Buy Now
Toronto Blue Jays: New Era Adventure Pattern Golfer Trucker Snapback Hat (Royal)
Represent different shades of blue (with some flowers to boot), while repping Canada’s only MLB team.
Price: $37.99
Buy Now
Washington Nationals: New Era 2025 Fourth of July 9FIFTY Snapback Hat (Light Blue/Red)
The American flag embroidery inside the Nationals’ logo here goes hard — likewise does the MLB logo on the backside. Save the best for last…Another one of our favorites.
Price: $38.99
Buy Now
BONUS: Montreal Expos: Mitchell & Ness Unisex Basic Coop Pro Adjustable Hat (Blue)
Get some serious baseball cred with the now-extinct Montreal Expos lid, featuring one of the coolest logos MLB has ever seen. Long live the Expos!
Price: $37.99
Buy Now