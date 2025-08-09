MLB Players’ Weekend and the Little League Classic Are Coming Up
Players' Weekend, culminating with the 2025 Little League Classic, will take place next weekend. Here's everything you need to know.
MLB Players’ Weekend is coming back, and this year’s Little League Classic is coming with it. Whether you’ve been waiting for these events all year or you completely forgot they were happening at all, Just Baseball has you covered with every important detail you need to know.
What Is Players’ Weekend?
When Players’ Weekend was first introduced, it was best known as the time of year when players wore special themed jerseys with their nicknames written on the back.
After a hiatus, MLB brought Players’ Weekend back in 2024, but without special uniforms. Instead, players wore caps that featured their number on the side, written in what the league described as “a youthful design.” Players were also encouraged to use customized bats and wear personalized gear.
According to MLB.com, players will once again “showcase their interests and stories through personalized bats and cleats” during this year’s Players’ Weekend. It has not yet been announced if players will wear special caps or jerseys for the event.
Similarly, the league has not yet revealed if this year’s Players’ Weekend will feature a daily theme, as was the case last year. The themes in 2024 were “fun” (Friday), “causes” (Saturday), and “appreciation” (Sunday).
When Is Players’ Weekend 2025?
This year’s Players’ Weekend is set for August 15-17. The Pirates and Cubs will kick things off with the first game of the weekend at 1:20 PM Central on Friday afternoon. Other notable matchups include the Blue Jays taking on the Rangers, the Brewers battling the Reds, and, of course, the Dodgers welcoming the Padres.
The final game of the weekend will be the Little League Classic matchup between the Mariners and Mets at 7:10 PM Eastern on Sunday Night Baseball.
What Is the Little League Classic?
The Little League Classic, now in its eighth year, is a regular season MLB game played at Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Bowman Field is one of the oldest operational ballparks in the country, having first opened its doors in 1926.
Williamsport is also famously the host city of the Little League World Series. This summer, the LLWS runs from August 13-24, which means the tournament will be well underway by the time the Mets and Mariners arrive in town. Players from both teams will attend LLWS games on Sunday before their matchup in the evening.
Who Is Playing in the 2025 Little League Classic?
The New York Mets and Seattle Mariners will begin their Players’ Weekend series on Friday at Citi Field. After an afternoon game on Saturday, they’ll travel to Williamsport in anticipation of Sunday’s big game. This year’s Little League Classic will count as a home game for the Mets.
The Mariners are making their Little League Classic debut, while the Mets have played in Williamsport once before, beating the Phillies 8-2 in 2018.
How To Watch Players’ Weekend and the Little League Classic
Most Players’ Weekend games will air as usual on each team’s regular broadcaster. The following games will air nationally instead.
- Friday, August 15: Brewers @ Reds – Apple TV+
- Friday, August 15: Rangers @ Blue Jays – Apple TV+
- Saturday, August 16: Pirates @ Cubs – FS1*
- Saturday, August 16: Yankees @ Cardinals – FOX
- Saturday, August 16: Tigers @ Twins – FOX†
- Sunday, August 17: Phillies @ Nationals – Roku
- Sunday, August 17: Mariners @ Mets (Little League Classic) – ESPN
*In addition to SNP (Pirates) and MARQ (Cubs)
†In addition to KMSP (Twins)
The following games will also air on MLB Network, in addition to their regular broadcasters. Games on MLB Network are subject to blackouts in local areas.
- Friday, August 15: Pirates @ Cubs
- Friday, August 15: Mariners @ Mets
- Friday, August 15: Braves @ Guardians
- Friday, August 15: Padres @ Dodgers
- Friday, August 15: Rays @ Giants
- Sunday, August 17 Padres @ Dodgers
- Sunday, August 17: Rays @ Giants