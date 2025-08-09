MLB Players’ Weekend and the Little League Classic Are Coming Up

MLB Players’ Weekend is coming back, and this year’s Little League Classic is coming with it. Whether you’ve been waiting for these events all year or you completely forgot they were happening at all, Just Baseball has you covered with every important detail you need to know.

What Is Players’ Weekend?

When Players’ Weekend was first introduced, it was best known as the time of year when players wore special themed jerseys with their nicknames written on the back.

After a hiatus, MLB brought Players’ Weekend back in 2024, but without special uniforms. Instead, players wore caps that featured their number on the side, written in what the league described as “a youthful design.” Players were also encouraged to use customized bats and wear personalized gear.

According to MLB.com, players will once again “showcase their interests and stories through personalized bats and cleats” during this year’s Players’ Weekend. It has not yet been announced if players will wear special caps or jerseys for the event.