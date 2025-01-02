Where Do the San Francisco Giants Go After Missing On Corbin Burnes?

The San Francisco Giants remained the favorites through Corbin Burnes’ entire free agency, only to see the Arizona Diamondbacks pull off a stunning move by signing him to a six-year, $210 million contract. The deal includes an opt-out after year two, a piece that seems to have been the decisive factor in the Giants missing out on the ace.

Some reports suggest that San Francisco may not have been as interested in the right-hander as the industry portrayed, but either way, Burnes is a Diamondback and the Giants need to quickly pivot.

With a significant budget now available and several glaring needs, they can still make some impactful moves to improve the rotation and the offense through both free agency and possibly the trade market.

The Rotation

Pitching was clearly the Giants’ biggest need heading into the offseason, only having two starters at points in 2024. This explains why Burnes was such a heavily discussed possibility.