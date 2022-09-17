In His Final Act, Adam Wainwright Found a Fountain of Youth

Now 41 years old, Wainwright has discovered a fountain of youth at the end of his career, once again becoming one of the game’s best and most effective workhorses. In doing so, he has put together one of the best stretches of his career, that could make his eventual case for Cooperstown at least a little bit more compelling.

Adam Wainwright’s Career Arch

Adam Wainwright’s career arch is fascinating. You may not know that Wainwright took the first pitch he saw as a hitter and put it in the seats, becoming the seventh pitcher in MLB history to hit a home run on the first pitch they saw in the big leagues. This was part of a season where the then-24-year-old pitched entirely out of the bullpen for the Cardinals.

Wainwright was solid in a middle relief and eventual set-up role out of the pen, registering 17 holds for closer Jason Isringhausen. The Cardinals closer ended up needing season-ending hip surgery in September, which forced Wainwright into the role to finish off the season.

The rookie proved to be more than up to the task, closing a few pivotal games at the end of the season, before being lights out in October. Wainwright did not allow a single run in the Cardinals run to winning the 2006 World Series, infamously striking out Carlos Beltran looking on a curveball to close out Game 7 of the 2006 NLCS.

Despite his great success as a reliever, Wainwright’s future was as a starting pitcher and he made a full transition into the rotation the following season in 2007.

When breaking down Wainwright’s career, we can really look at three-to-four year stretches that show his effectiveness. It all began in 2007, the first of four years where he would lead the Cardinals rotation. During that span he finished in the top-three of NL Cy Young voting twice, led the league in innings pitched and wins once, was an All-Star and won a Gold Glove.