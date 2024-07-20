A’s Hope Top Prospect Jacob Wilson Can Be a Spark in the Second Half

After tearing his way through the minor leagues, Jacob Wilson arrived at the Coliseum on Friday night. It had been just over a year since the Oakland Athletics called his name in the 2023 MLB draft.

The A’s called up their No. 1 prospect yesterday, slotting him into the starting lineup to kick off the second half of the 2024 season. He made an impact right away, cleanly fielding a groundball on the first pitch of the game.

Two innings later, in his first at-bat, he knocked a single to left center, advanced on a disengagement violation, and eventually came around to score.

Unfortunately, Wilson pulled up as he rounded third, wincing in pain as he limped the rest of the way to home plate. He made an effort to return to the field the following inning, but manager Mark Kotsay made the call to take his shortstop out of the game.