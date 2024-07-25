MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Predictions for Thursday, July 25, 2024

The Mets come into this game on a high; they just beat the crap out of the New York Yankees, a series in which they’ve won all four times they’ve played them. They demolished them in front of America on ESPN yesterday, and it has to be getting many people excited about them, especially as we inch towards the deadline.

The Braves are limping after the All-Star break, going 1-4 with plenty of rainouts. I don’t bet on doubleheaders because games often get weird, which happened to Atlanta. They took two of three from the Padres before the break, but after they got postponed, split a doubleheader, and lost the last game. They got shut down by Hunter Greene, then postponed again, and then had to spot-start Allan Winans, who never gave them a shot.

The word is that Atlanta is struggling, and the Mets are hot. That’s being priced in here, but it’s now way overpriced.

In this game, the Braves have a better starter and a better bullpen. They’ll have the pitching advantage throughout, and this Braves lineup has excellent numbers against Luis Severino.

Luis Severino faced the Braves in Citi Field back on May 12th. He threw five innings of two-run ball, which is fine. Beyond that start, it rarely goes well for Severino against the Braves. Through 63 PA against the Braves’ current roster, they have a .415 xwOBA with a .295 xBA. That is the highest xwOBA for any pitcher on the slate with at least 50 PA against their opponent. Which means the quality of contact against Severino is loud.

The Braves offense is projected to get Austin Riley back from the paternity list. His wife just gave birth, so maybe he has some dad strength to unleash. But on a serious note, he is 1-5 against Severino, so there is little to draw from there. Regardless, adding him to the lineup certainly helps. If he doesn’t play, it’s not a huge deal and wouldn’t keep me from backing Atlanta.