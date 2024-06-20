Tyler Soderstrom Gives the Oakland A’s a Budding Success Story

These are not cheap shots, either. Soderstrom is going to the deepest part of the park often. The key to his uptick in power has been his ability to hit velocity at a much better clip. In 2023, Soderstrom hit .217 with a lousy .283 slugging percentage off fastballs. This season he has a .280 average, .520 slugging, and 94.8 mph average exit velocity off fastballs. Overall, he’s making quality contact and impacting the baseball like we did not see at any point last season.

Avg. Exit Velocity Barrel % Hard Hit % LA Sweet Spot % 2023 89.3 mph 6% 39.8% 26.5% 2024 92.8 mph 15.3% 54.2% 39.2%

One of the frustrating part’s of Soderstrom’s first stint in the majors was his inability to lift the ball. He’s made strides by improving his average launch angle from 5.7 degrees in 2023 to 12.0 degrees in 2024 leading to an improvement in his groundball rate and home run rate.

Still Room to Improve

Of course, as is the case with most 22 year-old big leaguers, there’s still room to improve. Like I mentioned earlier, he’ll probably always carry a high strikeout rate, and that’s okay. His walk rate has improved, but a 28.9% chase rate is still high. As he has more time on task, learning to layoff breaking balls will help him take that step to being the type of hitter many think he can become.

Soderstrom currently has a 47.6% whiff rate on breaking balls and will continue to see more and more movement as the league gets a book on him. As pitchers adjust, He’ll have to show the ability to adjust as well. Doing so will lead to more pitchers trying to work back into counts and more fastballs coming into the strike zone – where he does the most damage.

He can really tap into his potential if he can pull the ball more. Although he has enough juice to put a ball over the wall in center, he can truly unlock his power if he gets to his pull side more frequently. Right now his 28.8% pull rate is rather low, especially for a player with his power potential. As he gains more experience and get more comfortable seeing major league pitching he’ll be able to find the right field stands more often.

Overall, Soderstrom has impressed this season. The days of trying him out as a full-time catcher are gone and he can shift his focus towards his offense. While it might seem like a small change that should not effect him at the plate, the move to first base frees him of game planning with pitchers and allows him to focus more on himself. It’s a small sample, but Soderstrom could be starting a breakout season.