Top 10 Budding Stars Making a Name for Themselves in 2024

The 24-year-old has become one of the best young power hitters in the game, posting a .538 slugging percentage. That ranks 15th in all of baseball (min. 250 PA).

In 2024, he’s been consistently hitting a home run in one of every four games played.

Jose Iglesias and Mark Vientos go back-to-back and the Mets tie it! pic.twitter.com/0QgJfnUY76 — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) July 12, 2024

Something that has helped improve Vientos’ approach at the plate has been focusing on going back up the middle and even to the opposite field. While his pull rate has technically increased, this mindset of being able to still get pop to the larger side of the field has given Vientos a more consistent bat in terms of contact rate.

The young third baseman talked about a conversation he had with Carlos Beltrán that improved his mentality in the batter’s box:

Mark Vientos says he recently talked to Carlos Beltrán about not pulling the ball: pic.twitter.com/f0tcZkJlyB — SNY (@SNYtv) June 26, 2024

He’s also matured as a hitter, cutting way back on chasing out of the zone. What used to be an unjustifiable 37.3% O-Swing rate has dropped to just above 30%. While that is still a bit higher than the league average, it’s a mighty improvement in just one offseason.

Vientos has also improved his game as a defender. If this level of play at third base continues, his fWAR ceiling projection will rise considerably in the years ahead.

In his 81 major league games prior to 2024, Vientos accumulated -6.8 defensive value according to FanGraphs. In 67 games in 2024, he’s been worth -0.7. Just like his chase rate, it’s still below average, but it’s a remarkable improvement, nonetheless.

2. Brenton Doyle

COL / CF / Age: 26 / Service Time: 161 days

2024 Stats: 108 G / 441 PA / 106 wRC+ / 19 HR / 21 SB / 2.9 fWAR

Brenton Doyle might be the most improved player in baseball from last season to this year. He got a healthy run of big league time in 2023, appearing in 126 games for the Rockies where he posted a 43 wRC+.

That was the worst figure posted by any hitter in baseball with at least 400 plate appearances last season.

In 2023, it looked like Doyle would simply just be a glove-first center fielder with the potential to swipe 30-plus bags in a full season. While both of those things still ring true in 2024, his production offensively has taken an unexpected turn for the best.

Doyle has cut his K% down by nearly nine percent from last year and bumped his slugging percentage up from .343 to .469. He’s hit nine more home runs in 18 fewer games when comparing his totals from ’23 and ’24 to this point.

Brenton Doyle has 9 homers in 14 games in July! pic.twitter.com/4U8gA8ODHP — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) July 20, 2024

He’s coming off of a month of July that saw the righty outfielder hit to a 208 wRC+. Despite his season total wRC+ being just eight percent better than the league average, Doyle has been one of the best all-around outfielders in the sport.

He’s already swiped over 20 bases and currently ranks ninth in Fielding Run Value, per Baseball Savant.

BRENTON DOYLE. WHAT. A. GAME.



4-for-4

HR

2 RBI



And this catch to rob Ohtani!

pic.twitter.com/CZKP0IYqU0 — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) June 19, 2024

Doyle leads all Rockies’ hitters in fWAR, homers, stolen bases, and wRC+ this season. He’s been a much-needed bright spot for a struggling Colorado team in 2024. He’s the type of player with the skill set to put fans into seats at Coors Field even when the team is struggling.

1. Colton Cowser

BAL / OF / Age: 24 / Service Time: 43 days

2024 Stats: 105 G / 364 PA / 124 wRC+ / 16 HR / 7 SB / 3.1 fWAR

It should come as no surprise that an Oriole has landed at the top of this list of young emerging players. Baltimore has shown no signs of slowing their pipeline of exciting young talent in the past several seasons.

Colton Cowser is currently the favorite to win AL Rookie of the Year at -155 odds on BetMGM.

After a 2023 debut that saw the young lefty play just 26 games at the MLB level, Cowser is showing how much he improved over the offseason. He posted a 40 wRC+ in his short-lived 2023 season. This year, on the other hand, he has been the most consistent rookie hitter in all of baseball.

Cowser has been with the O’s for the entirety of 2024 and started in RF on Opening Day. He didn’t take long to show off his talents at the dish, hitting for a 178 wRC+ and crushing six homers in 86 plate appearances through April.

His production slowed in May, but since June 1, he’s slashed .257/.328/.461, good for a 124 wRC+.

The 24-year-old provides the O’s with fantastic defense in multiple spots in the outfield. He’s primarily played LF but has seen time in CF, as well. He ranks as the 10th most valuable player defensively by Baseball Savant’s Fielding Run Value.

COLTON COWSER TAKES THE LEAD RIGHT BACK!!! pic.twitter.com/9tdqMryqOf — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) June 13, 2024

He’s been the second most valuable hitter by fWAR on the Orioles this season, second only to AL MVP candidate, Gunnar Henderson. His homer total has helped boost Baltimore’s offense to first place in MLB in home runs in 2024.

Cowser looks like he’s been in the league for several seasons at this point when in reality, he’s logged under 450 big-league plate appearances.

The future is bright for this outfielder. One area he could improve in is his ability to hit against lefty pitching. It’s certainly not a weak point for him, however, since he’s still hitting to a 105 wRC+ against southpaws this year.

He typically leads off when Baltimore faces a righty starter and drops to the middle/bottom of the order against lefty pitching. More experience in the big leagues will likely improve his numbers against same-handed pitchers, but even if it doesn’t, Cowser has proven to be an immensely valuable piece to Baltimore this year.