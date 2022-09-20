MLB Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for Astros vs. Rays, Mariners vs. Athletics for September 20, 2022

We head to Tampa Bay for the second game of a three-game set. The Astros won 4-0 yesterday behind great pitching performances from Luis Garcia and rookie Hunter Brown. Drew Rasmussen didn’t have his best day; the Astros went up early and then put it away late. The Rays will send their ace to the mound in order to tie up the series, but I’m not sure they will.

First, let’s talk about line movement. North of 65% of the public according to multiple sides is on the Rays and they opened up at -145 and have since moved to -160. Is that the right side, or are we just getting more value on the underdog? We’ll find out today, but the price of the Astros is just too good to pass up.

The Astros are a much better team than the Rays. They are better in basically every category outside of home-field advantage and the starting pitcher. The Rays are known for their fantastic bullpen, but the Astros have the number one bullpen ERA in baseball. They didn’t have to use any of their best arms either, so they’ll be at full strength.

The Astros clearly have the better offense both over the full season and lately. Since September began, the Astros the fourth-ranked wRC+ at 119 while the Rays sit in 12th at 104. The Astros have been fantastic against lefties lately, rocking a 135 wRC+. In that same time period, the Rays have a 95 wRC+ against righties.

Christian Javier has also been phenomenal this season. I wasn’t the biggest fan of his going into the season because I wasn’t sure how his two pitches would translate over a full season of starting. His fastball and slider have only gotten better and he’s been one of the best in the AL. His 2.87 ERA is awesome, but his 2.55 xERA ranks in the 94th percentile.

Shane McClanahan is the reason the Rays are favored, so he must be so much better than Javier, right? He is better, but not by a whole lot this year. His 2.13 ERA is better, but his 2.51 xERA is also in the 94th percentile in the game. The gap is not wide enough here to make sense of a money line this big. He’ll also be on a pitch count today, most likely not exceeding 80 pitches.