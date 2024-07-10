Eight Trade Deadline Targets Flying Under the Radar

If you’re not sick of this shit stain we call baseball yet, then chances are your team of choice is still in contention. If you’re sick of it all, then chances are your team of choice is very much not in contention. Or maybe you’re just a sicko writing baseball articles on the internet, so the question is irrelevant.

But no matter which side you fall on, the trade deadline is here to give you a jolt to your system.

As is the case every season, every fanbase is wigging out, throwing out delusional mock trades like it’s their day job, and thinking “We need another pitcher” is somehow a need exclusive to their team. It’s just the best.

There are plenty of big names to go around, especially as teams better clarify their position as buyers and sellers over the coming weeks, but what about the little goons?