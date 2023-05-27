Juan Soto is Carrying the Padres Offense, But Will it Be Enough?

We’ve gone from oh no, Soto, to yo ho-ho, it’s Soto! Apologies, but it feels like an Actually Good nickname/pun for Padres outfielder Juan Soto is right in front of me, I just can’t quite see it yet. That’ll have to do for now unless I think of something better over the course of writing this.

In terms of Soto himself, though, the young superstar is in the midst of his own apology in the form of playing a WHOLE lot better after a poor start to the 2023 season.

There was some worry, understandably, about Juan Soto after he started the year slashing just .202/.373/.384 with a 115 wRC+. Not the worst numbers, but a far cry from what has come to be expected from a superstar of his stature, especially with a multi-year sample size of awesome production on his resume.

He’d been channeling Eric Hosmer — a requirement of every Padres player, apparently — hitting fewer fly balls (his infield fly-ball rate, the not-great one, is up from his career norm of 7.6% to 10.3% with the Padres) and line drives in favor of hitting it into the dirt. This was not ideal. And he, much like his teammates, was incapable of hitting with runners in scoring position.