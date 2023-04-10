Five Bold Predictions for the American League West

Last year, Judge put up the best season that we have seen from a position player since the steroid era came to an end. As a result, he led baseball in nearly every offensive category, but Alvarez was right behind him. The expected stats show that Alvarez is as capable as anyone of capturing the Triple Crown.

With an uncanny feel for contact combined with generational power, leading the AL in batting average is well within his reach. The RBIs should come with hitting third for one of baseball’s best offenses. There might not be a player who makes hitting look easier than Yordan Alvarez. After Aaron Judge finished just shy of the Triple Crown last year, I think Alvarez gets the job done this year.

Los Angeles Angels

Prediction: Logan O’Hoppe wins the AL Rookie of the Year

The American League is filled with rookies looking to impress this year. Gunnar Henderson, Anthony Volpe, Masataka Yoshida, and others round out this talented rookie class. Logan O’Hoppe falls somewhat far down the board when it comes to favorites to win this award, but he should not be overlooked.

In Double-A last year, O’Hoppe slashed .283/.416/.544 with 26 home runs. With a 15.7% walk rate and a 16.6% strikeout rate, O’Hoppe displayed excellent plate discipline last season. Even if those numbers worsen while he adjusts to the big leagues, he will be a solid hitter. With a great approach at the plate, O’Hoppe could prove to be a tougher out than expected this year.

Watch this one fly 👀



Top @Angels prospect Logan O’Hoppe cranks his fourth homer in his past four games for the @trashpandas. pic.twitter.com/ec0G5lBvsd — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) August 12, 2022

O’Hoppe is also a catcher, which is a very important position defensively, and that could help with his WAR numbers if he plays solid defense. He received decent fielding grades as a prospect, and hopefully, that can translate to the big leagues. The Angels rotation has struggled in recent years; if O’Hoppe can help them improve, that will help with his case.