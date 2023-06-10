Yordan Alvarez to 10-Day IL, Astros Hope for Quick Recovery

Houston Lacking Liftoff

SEATTLE, WA – MAY 07: Jose Abreu #79 of the Houston Astros walks off the field after an at-bat during a game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on May 7, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. The Mariners won 3-1. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

The biggest problem has been the offense. The Astros pitching staff ranks first in the majors with a 3.27 ERA and third with 8.5 FanGraphs WAR. The defense ranks fifth in defensive runs above average, also per FanGraphs. It’s the bats that are holding this team back.

In 2022, Houston finished third in the AL in runs scored, behind only the powerhouse offenses in New York and Toronto. Thus far in 2023, they rank eighth. They also rank eighth in OPS, wOBA, and wRC+.

To be fair, the Astros’ offense has been much stronger since mid-May. Jose Altuve is back in the lineup, Alex Bregman has busted out of his early-season slump, and Jake Meyers and Mauricio Dubón have been hot.

However, the most important batter in the lineup, both during this hot streak and all season long, has been Yordan Alvarez. The towering lefty has been a beast all year, never posting a wOBA below .330 in any stretch of 12 games or more. His 165 wRC+ ranks third in baseball, his 17 home runs rank fourth, and his 2.93 Win Probability Added (WPA) is the best in the game.

MY GOODNESS🤯



Yordan Alvarez just demolished a homer off of Shohei Ohtani!!! pic.twitter.com/KDKhSIK0Qt — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) June 3, 2023

The Astros’ offense has been better as of late, but they need to keep that up to compete with the Rangers in the AL West and the Yankees/Orioles/Blue Jays in the Wild Card race. That’s going to be a tall order with their best player on the shelf. Without Alvarez, this lineup is middle-of-the-pack at best.

Seriously, can you imagine this offense over the first six weeks of the season if they didn’t have Alvarez? Well, you don’t have to, because I’ve already run the numbers. From Opening Day through May 11, Yordan’s teammates combined for a .233/.298/.347 slashline with an 81 wRC+. By OPS and wOBA, they would have been the second-worst team in baseball; by WPA, they would have been the very worst.