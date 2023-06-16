When Can We Call the Arizona Diamondbacks True Contenders?

Last season, the Diamondbacks went 74-88

That was then. In 2023, young players are stepping up, and the combination of youth with some veteran experience has proved effective.

First, consider the offense.

After the conclusion of their June series with the Philadelphia Phillies, as measured by fWAR, the D-backs are the seventh-best team in MLB (11.0 fWAR). They’ve hit 79 home runs (14th most); they have the fifth-highest SLG (.437); and they have the 10th-highest wRC+ (106). Eight D-backs have a wRC+ of more than 100.

The D-backs are just good at getting on base. They have 615 hits (the eighth-most in MLB), the fourth-most doubles (140), and the second-most triples with 16. All those hits provide an average of 5.3 runs scored per game to support their starting pitching.

In addition, they are fast. Corbin Carroll and Jake McCarthy are the fifth- and sixth-fastest runners in baseball. With the league average of 27 ft/sec, the D-backs have seven position players — including catcher Gabriel Moreno — with above-average speed.

The D-backs, then, are good at getting on base (.330 OBP) and then letting their speed create chaos — all abetted by bigger bases and a pitch clock.