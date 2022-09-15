MLB Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for Padres vs. Diamondbacks for September 15, 2022

We head to Arizona for the first game of a four game set. The Padres just finished up a tough series in Seattle and now have to travel to Arizona without an off-day. The Diamondbacks are coming off an extra inning win against the Dodgers after a walk off home run at home. They’ll sleep in their own beds to prepare for Sean Manaea, who has been one of the worst pitchers in baseball this season.

First, let’s talk about line movement. The Padres opened at -175 on most books and they’ve moved down to -165 even with most of the public on them. Interesting…

Who is Drey Jameson? He’s one of the better young pitching prospects in the Diamondbacks system even though his numbers this year in Triple A don’t jump off the page, but his stuff certainly does.

The Diamondbacks felt it was time to give the young flamethrower a shot, and it could get ugly for him. He’s got loads of potential, but he has not had success lately in the minors. He was dominant in the minors for most of his career, but this season has not been going his way. His 6.95 ERA is alarming, but it’s been due to some bad luck, rocking a 5.61 FIP and 4.96 xFIP.

This bet isn’t predicated on his success, as it has a lot to do with how the Padres perform against pitchers they’ve never seen before. They don’t seem to gameplan as a team, and I believe the travel from the Washington to Arizona won’t do them any favors. They’ll look at this kids stats and take it easy, while they may not know what’s coming.

We saw this happen to the Padres recently, getting shut out by Ryne Nelson. Nelson is a better pitcher than Jameson is, but nonetheless the Padres have a tendency to get blanked in these types of scenarios.