ALDS Playoff Preview: Texas Rangers vs. Baltimore Orioles

With the Rangers’ sweep of the Rays wrapping up, we look toward the ACLS now with the Rangers set to travel to Baltimore for a best-of-five series. Both teams are in the playoffs for the first time in a while and looking to make a deep run which starts in the division series.

Texas comes in smoking hot after dismantling a 99-win Rays team that many expected to take the series and set up a divisional matchup in the next round. With Texas not only raking on offense, like they have all season, but limiting the Rays’ offense behind Jordan Montgomery and Nathan Eovaldi, the Orioles have a tough opponent ahead of them.

Baltimore has had plenty of time to rest and prepare for this series after earning the top seed in the American League with an excellent season, one of the best in franchise history.

The Orioles roster is filled with youth and their pitching has exceeded all expectations when the offense was assumed to be their strength.