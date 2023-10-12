The AL East Gets Swept Out of the Postseason

As the regular season began to wind down, three teams in the AL East were gearing up for October baseball.

Both the Baltimore Orioles and the Tampa Bay Rays locked up their spots early, but the battle for first place in the division was still on the line heading into the final week. The Orioles would take control with only a few days left, while the Rays had to settle for the first Wild Card spot.

The Toronto Blue Jays would also join in on the fun. Their spot was secured with some help from the AL West, as the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros helped knock out the Seattle Mariners just before the season came to an end. The Blue Jays secured a playoff berth before October began.

The Orioles were one of the three teams across the league to collect 100 or more wins, joining the Atlanta Braves and the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Rays finished with 99 wins on the season, while Toronto was able to squeak into the postseason with an 89-73 record. The New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox finished with 82 and 78 wins apiece, well behind their division rivals.