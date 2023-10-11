The Texas Rangers Are Too Dominant To Be Underdogs Anymore

After beating the Baltimore Orioles 7-1 last night, the Texas Rangers are heading to the American League Championship Series for the first time in over a decade.

The last time Texas found themselves in position to play for a pennant, it was back in 2011. They won that year, as they did back in 2010, but failed to win in the World Series both times. The Rangers have not made it out of the ALDS since then, and prior to this season, they last made the playoffs in 2016.

When a team breaks a long playoff drought, there are always questions as to how they will handle their first taste of October. We literally just saw the reason for that play out before us with their opponent, the Baltimore Orioles, who won 101 games in the regular season but couldn’t muster a single win against Texas.

The Rangers swept the Orioles in convincing fashion, scoring 20 runs in the three-game sweep. This came off the heels of a similarly dominant Wild Card round, which saw the Rangers hold the 99-win Tampa Bay Rays to one run across the two-game sweep.