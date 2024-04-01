MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for April 1, 2024

The Pirates are coming off a miraculous series against the Marlins. The Marlins had multiple leads in the series and blew them all. When I watched the Pirates this past weekend, I did not see a team that deserves a 4-0 start. On top of this, they send Marco Gonzales to the mound.

The Pirates grabbed him this off-season for a PTBNL. The Braves also added cash in the deal, so the Braves sent Marco Gonzales AND cash for a player who could end up being nothing. No offense to Marco, but that’s not a pitcher I want to back.

Gonzales is also coming off a brutal spring training. He threw 16 innings to an 8.64 ERA with only ten strikeouts. He’s facing a Nationals lineup that performed better against lefties than righties last year. Facing right-handed pitching, the Nationals were a bottom five lineup. Facing left-handed pitching, they were tied with the Minnesota Twins, putting up a 100 wRC+. It’s not great, but it’s better than the Pirates.

The Pirates offense got a lot of work this weekend against left-handed pitching, but there isn’t a lefty in the Marlins rotation outside of Luzardo who compares to Gore. Miami was also 2-2 against the Pirates through the first five; the bullpen blew it.

The Pirates offense last year wasn’t potent against lefties, and they didn’t add any reinforcements. The Pirates rocked an 89 wRC+, tied for third to last in baseball last year against southpaws. Oneil Cruz and Jack Suwinski are big bats against righties but not so much against lefties.

Gore is a pitcher that I was planning on backing early in the season. April was his best month last year, pitching to a 3.00 ERA. He started his season with a dominant performance against the Braves last year His stuff early on was the best of his season, and when he’s on, he’s an excellent pitcher. He’s only racked up 22 PA against this Pirates’ current roster, but he’s held them to a .125 batting average against with a 31.5% strikeout rate. His stuff also looked strong in spring, racking up more whiffs than he normally averages.