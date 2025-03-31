How A.J. Smith-Shawver Broke Camp as the Braves’ Fifth Starter

Who is A.J. Smith-Shawver?

The quintessential two-sport athlete, Smith-Shawver had scholarships to play both football and baseball at Texas Tech University. In fact, he won a Texas state championship alongside Bobby Witt Jr. in 2019. Primarily a third baseman for much of his life, he only began taking pitching seriously in 2020. The Braves took notice and drafted Smith-Shawver in the seventh round of the 2021 MLB Draft, signing him over-slot for $1 million to convince him to forgo his college commitment.

Upon being drafted, he made four starts in the Complex League to a 8.64 ERA, 1.68 WHIP, and a 17.3 K/9 as an 18 year-old. He then spent the entire 2022 season in Single-A, improving upon those numbers across 17 starts with a 5.11 ERA and 1.35 WHIP.

The 2023 season was where Smith-Shawver truly began to emerge. In just his third year as a full-time pitcher, he shot up the minor league ranks making stops in Single-A, Double-A, Triple-A, and eventually leading to his Major League debut at only 20 years-old despite having less than 150 professional innings under his belt.

2023 GS ERA WHIP K/BB Single-A 3 0.00 0.71 5.75 Double-A 2 0.00 1.14 3.00 Triple-A 10 4.17 1.27 1.81 MLB 5 4.26 1.11 1.82

In 2024, many expected Smith-Shawver to make a significant impact for Atlanta after getting his feet wet the previous season. However, things didn’t materialize as expected.

In his lone start during the regular season vs the Chicago Cubs, he showed promise throwing 4.1 innings, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out four without giving up a run. The next day, Smith-Shawver was placed on the IL with a strained oblique and struggled upon returning to the minor leagues to get another shot with Atlanta until he was called upon in the Wild Card Series due to injuries

A.J. Smith-Shawver Wins the Job

Heading into 2025 spring training, the Braves had two rotation spots to fill following the departures of Max Fried and Charlie Morton in free-agency. With Spencer Strider set to miss the first month of the season as well, Smith-Shawver had a legitimate opportunity to break camp in the rotation as he competed against Holmes and Anderson.