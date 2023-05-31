Why the Atlanta Braves Were Right to Promote AJ Smith-Shawver

In 2020, AJ Smith-Shawver began focusing on pitching.



Three years later, he will begin his major-league career by pitching out of the bullpen for Atlanta.



"It's kind of surreal," he said.



He's grateful for the opportunity. https://t.co/zcnyXGLu54 — Justin Toscano (@JustinCToscano) May 31, 2023

The six-foot-three right-handed pitcher flashes a fastball that sits comfortably in the mid-90s. To complement the heater, he has a late-breaking slider that has been identified as “plus”, and a curveball he sprinkles in only around 10% of the time that has seemed to take over the change-up that he threw with very-little success in 2022.

Even with the lack of success, Atlanta is hoping to still be able to help him develop the pitch as he continues to work on it.

FASTBALL SLIDER CURVEBALL COMMAND FV 70/70 60/70 50/55 35/50 55

The grades on his pitches all rate at above-average marks, which is very impressive considering how recently he began pitching. The grades provided are going to be found on the new Top-100 Prospect update that Aram is going to release later this season. That update will give you a full breakdown of each of his pitches, and why Aram grades them as high as he does.

.@Braves' No. 4 prospect AJ Smith-Shawver struck out 7 for the @mbraves and has yet to give up a run in 21 innings this season: pic.twitter.com/hkRQAJ5VSw — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) May 14, 2023

Even with the small sample-size of a track record on the mound, Atlanta is confident enough in his abilities to aggressively promote him to the big-leagues in order to help fill a gaping need for an effective bullpen arm.

Justification Behind the Decision

Atlanta has a strong history of being a successful organization. Even more so when Alex Anthopolous took over as the General Manager in 2017.

Since then, we have seen him make multiple aggressive decisions he felt would help get the organization to take the next step towards being World Series contenders on a yearly basis. Think as recently as last season when Michael Harris II was promoted from Double-A at a time when they needed production for an outfield position after losing Joc Pederson and Jorge Soler in free agency after winning the World Series in 2021. Now here he is promoting Smith-Shawver.