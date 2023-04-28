William Contreras Was the Ideal Offseason Addition for the Brewers

Atlanta’s Perspective

For the Braves, they are in win-now mode. While William Contreras wouldn’t necessarily hold them back from the goal of winning a World Series in 2023, Atlanta saw an opportunity to upgrade their catcher position with one of the better catchers on the trade market. Murphy, still just 28 years old, has the potential to be a building block for a championship contender.

With Atlanta having a surplus of both big league and minor league arm talent, they were in a luxurious position to make a deal come to fruition. With Murphy in the mix, Atlanta would no longer have a need for William Contreras, their 2022 All-Star catcher.

While Contreras possesses an explosive bat, he had kinks in his game that needed ironing out following the 2022 season. Being a more well-rounded and all-around polished catcher, Sean Murphy was a better fit for the Atlanta Braves moving forward. Sequentially, there happened to be an organization that was looking for an upgrade at the catching position that has historically excelled at developing backstops.

Milwaukee’s Perspective

Milwaukee was rumored to be in the market for an upgrade at the catcher position in the offseason. Omar Narvaez was departing via free agency. This would leave Victor Caratini as the only established catcher on the big league roster.

As mentioned in the team’s 2023 season preview, the Brewers were in a unique situation heading into the year. They were anticipated to be in the playoff mix come September, as they still retained several All-Star caliber talents on the team. They were also expected to see an influx of exciting prospects make their way onto the major league roster.

However, much of Milwaukee’s youth resided in the outfield. Garrett Mitchell debuted at the end of 2022, and the Brewers appeared ready to move forward with Mitchell as their center fielder. Additionally, the organization already had exciting talent in top prospects Sal Frelick and Joey Wiemer, who, at the time, appeared to be ready for the majors. Add left fielder Christian Yelich into the mix, and it’s clear this team had an excess of talent in the outfield.