10 Milestones That Could Be Hit By MLB Stars in 2024

Cutch going yard at PNC brings back all the feels. Baseball is great. pic.twitter.com/9lK6jOthOr — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) April 9, 2023

This is one of the first milestones we could witness in 2024 as he’ll remain a fairly regular starter and veteran presence for a young Pirates club this season. Cutch is one of the best players the Pirates have had in recent memory and will look to stamp his legacy with his 300th blast.

Paul Goldschmidt – 2,000 Hits

After last season, it feels like Paul Goldschmidt has become marginally underrated around the league. In 13 seasons, he has been one of the steadiest hitters in the game and is now within less than 100 hits of the historic 2,000 hit mark. With 1909 right now, Goldy should reach the mark with another full season in St. Louis.

Goldy says goodbye!



Paul Goldschmidt goes oppo taco to get Team USA 🇺🇸 on the board against the Giants. pic.twitter.com/4w0lWR4vTr — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) March 9, 2023

He’s currently seventh among all active players in hits, despite having way less plate appearances than some of the veterans ahead of him such as McCutchen, Elvis Andrus, and current active leader Joey Votto.

While Freddie Freeman and José Altuve are likely to remain ahead of him as they’re still in their primes, Goldschmidt could soon find himself third among active players in base hits. He should reach 2,000 this year and will have a chance to hit at least the 2,500 mark in his career with a few more solid seasons.

Mike Trout – 400 Home Runs and 1,000 RBIs

Injuries over the past few seasons have taken away from how unbelievable Mike Trout’s career has been to this point. He is still on track to be one of the greatest players ever and could hit two more major milestone this season.

Trout has amassed over 20 more wins above replacement (bWAR) than the second-closest active position player and he’s just 31 years old still. There should be no question about the best hitter of the generation. Heading into this season, he has 368 home runs and 940 RBIs in his career.