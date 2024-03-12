3 Things I Learned at Chicago White Sox Camp: Prospects, Bunting, More

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Yoán Moncada may be known for his power, but don’t be surprised if the Chicago White Sox slugger isn’t looking to put down a few bunts this season as well.

Moncada has already shown his bunting ability in spring training, putting down a well-executed bunt single against the San Diego Padres on March 9. When the opportunity arises, it could be a sign of things to come this season for Moncada.

“It’s one of the tricks I have up my sleeve,” Moncada said on Monday. “I know I haven’t shown that that much, but now is the time to start showing that because I feel comfortable.”

And why is now the time to start showing off his bunting skills?