Chicago White Sox Notebook: Yoan Moncada, Garrett Crochet, Jacob Amaya
Here's what we heard inside the Chicago White Sox clubhouse as changes continue to happen on the South Side.
CHICAGO — As the Chicago White Sox prepared to open a three-game series against the defending World Champion Texas Rangers at Guaranteed Rate Field on Tuesday night, there were new additions and new updates that could potentially make a September impact on the South Side.
What’s Next For Yoán Moncada?
While the White Sox don’t know exactly when Moncada will return from an adductor strain that has kept him sidelined since April 9, there is a glimmer of hope for a potential September return as the 29-year-old infielder began a rehab assignment in Triple-A on Tuesday night, serving as the designated hitter in Charlotte.
“It’s going to take a lot of people to probably determine what he needs, and, ultimately, it’s going to come down to him staying healthy, and build up and ramp up to play in nine innings in the field,” interim manager Grady Sizemore said.
“It’s going to be a little bit of us trying to give him a platform and kind of a guideline, kind of like a timetable, but he’s also going to have to tell us and give us feedback on how he feels and where he’s at percentage-wise and all that stuff.”
When Moncada returns to the White Sox, Sizemore believes he will be playing third base.
Moncada hasn’t played at second base since the 2018 season, but there were still some rumblings about whether the hot corner was truly where his future lies. Sizemore, however, weighed in with his feelings on Tuesday.
“I don’t know how comfortable he is at second right now,” Sizemore said. “I think right now we’re just hoping he can build up and not reinjure anything and reassess from there.”
Sizemore on Chicago White Sox Goals For Remainder of 2024
While all eyes outside the clubhouse may be on whether or not the White Sox can avoid history by tying or going over the 120 losses suffered by the 1969 New York Mets, Sizemore is more focused on what he can do to make sure the team is improving.
“We have to pull something out every day,” Sizemore said.
“So every day we’re trying to get better, every day we’re trying to get a win, and if we don’t get that win, it’s looking for what we did well that day, to kind of hold on to and to build off of and look for improvement. So the ambition is to get better, obviously, to win as well, but also just continue to play together as a team, feed off each other and have fun.”
Garrett Crochet’s Outlook for the Rest of 2024
Crochet took the mound against Texas on Tuesday night (for all of four pitches before the skies opened up and the rain came down), but the question becomes how much the 25-year-old southpaw will throw in September.
It’s clear that Crochet, who becomes a free agent after the 2026 campaign, is seen as a part of the future White Sox rotation. Despite plenty of rumblings around the trade deadline and his demand for an extension if he was traded, Crochet has struggled somewhat since the All-Star break, posting a 6.75 ERA in six starts totaling 21.1 innings heading into Tuesday’s very short outing.
Do the numbers and Crochet’s potential impact for the future of the White Sox mean a slowdown could be coming for the left-hander? It sounds possible, according to Sizemore.
“It’s going to be start to start,” Sizemore said. “We meet before the game and talk about exactly what we’re looking for for that game. I do expect it (innings) to taper off at the end, yeah.”
Jacob Amaya Joins the Chicago White Sox
After being designated for assignment by the Houston Astros, Jacob Amaya joined the White Sox officially on Monday. Sizemore said he expects the infielder to bring versatility to the roster.
Amaya recorded just one plate appearance with the Astros after being traded there by the Miami Marlins in April. It’s the second trade that the 25-year-old Amaya has been a part of following his move from the Los Angeles Dodgers to the Marlins in the Miguel Rojas swap before the 2023 campaign.
“It’s really just controlling the things I can control,” Amaya said about his outlook after moving through so many teams early in his career. “Getting DFA’d and stuff like that, I can’t really control it. But coming in here and trying to help a team and trying to help a team win games, that’s stuff I can control. Coming in here, doing the doing the little things right and just showing up.”
Amaya will take the utility infielder spot that was held by Bryan Ramos, who was sent back to Triple-A.
“I know he’s got a bright future with us,” Sizemore said of Ramos. “I hope to see him back. He can really play. I really like everything about his game. I don’t make all the calls.”