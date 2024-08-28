Chicago White Sox Notebook: Yoan Moncada, Garrett Crochet, Jacob Amaya

CHICAGO — As the Chicago White Sox prepared to open a three-game series against the defending World Champion Texas Rangers at Guaranteed Rate Field on Tuesday night, there were new additions and new updates that could potentially make a September impact on the South Side.

What’s Next For Yoán Moncada?

While the White Sox don’t know exactly when Moncada will return from an adductor strain that has kept him sidelined since April 9, there is a glimmer of hope for a potential September return as the 29-year-old infielder began a rehab assignment in Triple-A on Tuesday night, serving as the designated hitter in Charlotte.

“It’s going to take a lot of people to probably determine what he needs, and, ultimately, it’s going to come down to him staying healthy, and build up and ramp up to play in nine innings in the field,” interim manager Grady Sizemore said.

“It’s going to be a little bit of us trying to give him a platform and kind of a guideline, kind of like a timetable, but he’s also going to have to tell us and give us feedback on how he feels and where he’s at percentage-wise and all that stuff.”