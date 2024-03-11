Top Prospect Colson Montgomery is Comfortable in White Sox Camp
In our interview with Colson Montgomery, the White Sox top prospect shares how he is comfortable in MLB camp this spring and ready for 2024.
As a 20-year-old prospect in 2023, Colson Montgomery was invited to big league camp to get a taste of the show after cruising through Low-A and High-A in his first professional season after being drafted in the first round the year prior.
The former 22nd overall pick used that experience to learn as much as he could and enters this year’s camp as a consensus top-15 prospect with sights set on reaching the MLB level soon.
Montgomery clearly has a more settled sense about him this spring and feels like he fits in fully with the club after being naturally overwhelmed to a degree last year.
After a season that started with injury in 2023, Montgomery was able to spend substantive time with other top prospects at Double-A Birmingham which has further improved his comfort level.
Many of the teams top prospects such as Edgar Quero, Bryan Ramos, and Nick Nastrini were playing with Montgomery in Birmingham and are now at MLB camp as well.
He specifically talked to me about the value of having teammates that he considers to be friends. Being able to have people around him that he can talk to and that relate to his journey only strengthens his sense of belonging with the organization.
Beyond all the young players he has played with over the past year or two, Montgomery expressed how the new additions to the organization have fit in with the team. “I would say the guys we picked up are perfect. A lot of these veteran guys have been around the game, they’ve been with multiple teams…They mesh really well with us,” said Montgomery about the new players brought in this offseason.
Many have speculated that Montgomery could shift to third base as he continues to tap into his power due to his 6’4′ frame that could be too big at shortstop. However, he has earned Corey Seager comparisons from others as a larger shortstop that will take some time to find his groove but could be a superstar with time.
He seemed entirely set on his current position though when I asked if he has worked at any other spots during Spring Training.
Right now, he’s a shortstop and has no intentions of moving anywhere. The organization moved on from longtime shortstop Tim Anderson this past winter and Montgomery is clearly the option to take over the position sooner than later.
He’s working hard defensively and is determined to continue improving in order to provide value long-term as he reaches the highest level. When I asked about his focus when training his defense, he told me “Once I start thinking about mechanics I get too robotic and stiff and worrying about stuff. I worry about being athletic and staying fluid…trust myself.”
With a goal of making it to Chicago in 2024, Colson is gearing up to impact the game in numerous ways this season. After an injury-riddled 2023, a big goal of his is to stay on the field everyday and help the team win by doing that.
Facing big league pitchers, while a challenge, is something that enables young players to understand what they’ll eventually be facing. Montgomery shared his take on the difference between the pitchers he has gotten to face this spring.
“That’s the biggest difference between big league and minor league. The stuff is the same but big league guys know how to get you out,” Montgomery said about the experience facing big league arms in Spring Training.
With the approach of a seasoned veteran, as seen by his 15% walk rate in Double-A last season, the next step in his development will be tapping into his power. Montgomery showed flashes of plus pop in the Arizona Fall League in October and will look to do more damage this year.
He may begin in Double-A as he finally got comfortable down the stretch there last year, but Montgomery is sure to reach Triple-A quickly and could be in Chicago soon if he produces at a high level early in the season.
The top prospect in the organization faces lofty expectations but has handled the pressure with grace thus far and is poised to get a shot in Chicago this season.