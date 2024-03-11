Top Prospect Colson Montgomery is Comfortable in White Sox Camp

Many of the teams top prospects such as Edgar Quero, Bryan Ramos, and Nick Nastrini were playing with Montgomery in Birmingham and are now at MLB camp as well.

On the comfort of having Birmingham guys from last year at camp with him:



“The fact that I can see those guys after being with them all year. Gives you somebody to talk and it’s sick to see all these guys that put in the hard work…you never know the opportunities.” — Elijah Evans (@ElijahEv8) March 9, 2024

He specifically talked to me about the value of having teammates that he considers to be friends. Being able to have people around him that he can talk to and that relate to his journey only strengthens his sense of belonging with the organization.

Beyond all the young players he has played with over the past year or two, Montgomery expressed how the new additions to the organization have fit in with the team. “I would say the guys we picked up are perfect. A lot of these veteran guys have been around the game, they’ve been with multiple teams…They mesh really well with us,” said Montgomery about the new players brought in this offseason.

Many have speculated that Montgomery could shift to third base as he continues to tap into his power due to his 6’4′ frame that could be too big at shortstop. However, he has earned Corey Seager comparisons from others as a larger shortstop that will take some time to find his groove but could be a superstar with time.

He seemed entirely set on his current position though when I asked if he has worked at any other spots during Spring Training.

Colson on if he has worked at other positions:



“I haven’t even thought about any other position. No one told me anything so I’m gonna stay at short, that’s where I want to be.”



An eventual third base move has been pondered by some but sounds like Colson will be a shortstop. — Elijah Evans (@ElijahEv8) March 9, 2024

Right now, he’s a shortstop and has no intentions of moving anywhere. The organization moved on from longtime shortstop Tim Anderson this past winter and Montgomery is clearly the option to take over the position sooner than later.