WBC Breakout Stars Set To Grow in 2023

BOMBCADA 💣



Yoan goes deep and Cuba 🇨🇺 are starting to roll!



Did they finally flip the switch? They’re up 6-0 early. pic.twitter.com/A3twGK70oi — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) March 12, 2023

Pure talent has never been an issue for Moncada, but he hasn’t been able to put everything together to this point in his career. While with Team Cuba, the world saw a different version of Moncada that the White Sox will hope can remain locked in this season. He finished with just a .212 average last season, but he has the ability to put together a season like 2019, in which he hit 25 home runs and finished as one of the best overall hitters in the game.

Lars Nootbaar of Team Japan

The sensation of Japan right now is none other than Lars Nootbaar. The majority of the Japanese team is already famous in Japan, but Nootbaar has become an icon over the last month. The Cardinals outfielder decided to play for Japan and instantly became a fan favorite; he’s gained over 900k followers on Instagram since the beginning of the WBC. Nootbaar wasn’t one of the best players for Japan, but he walked as many times as he struck out and had some big hits as well.

One final mini mic from Lars Nootbaar at the #WorldBaseballClassic pic.twitter.com/aCi41mfRTh — World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) March 22, 2023

Nootbaar has only 399 at-bats in his MLB career with the Cardinals thus far, but he gained valuable experience during this tournament and figures to have a more prominent role this season. He hit 14 home runs last year in limited playing while ranking in the 98th percentile for walk rate. He’s got an elite approach and barrels balls at a high rate that should lead to him becoming an even better player.

With his new fame and experience, Nootbaar is in line for a big season as another talented member of the loaded Cardinals’ lineup.

José Quijada of Team Venezuela

The overall numbers skew things in the wrong direction in this case. José Quijada got hit hard against the United States in his final appearance but was electric in his first two games with Venezuela. He delivered one of the most exciting early moments in the tournament when he escaped a jam against the Dominican Republic with his jersey wide open. His two scoreless appearances helped lead Venezuela to a fifth-place finish that could’ve been even more if not for Trea Turner’s iconic home run.

WHO NEEDS BUTTONS???



LOOK WHAT IT MEANS TO JOSÉ QUIJADA AND VENEZUELA 🇻🇪 pic.twitter.com/ODHJi9SRiR — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) March 12, 2023

The veteran reliever is coming off his best season by far in MLB and is going to be an important piece for the Angels this year. He pitched to a 3.98 ERA last season and will look to continue improving after an exciting WBC experience. Like his Angels teammate Sandoval, Quijada is another arm that will hope to provide stability to a pitching staff that needs it.