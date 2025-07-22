San Francisco Giants Top 15 Prospects

12. Gerelmi Maldonado – RHP – (Low-A)

Height/Weight: 6’3″, 230 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $145,600, 2021 (SF) | ETA: 2027

FASTBALL Slider COMMAND FV 60/60 55/60 35/45 40+

Maldonado really saw his stuff tick up as he entered the 2023 season, but underwent Tommy John surgery in the second half, wiping him out until the start of 2025. He has returned throwing harder than ever–albeit in carefully managed workloads–averaging 97.5 MPH with his fastball in two to three-inning spurts. His slider looks like it can be a plus pitch as well if he can throw it for a strike more consistently. The Giants are still developing him as a starter, but Maldonado projects as a reliever with potential late-inning upside if the command can improve.

Other Names to Watch

Rayner Arias – OF – (Low-A): Signed for nearly $2.7 million in the 2023 IFA cycle. Arias flashed exciting hit and power potential at the complex before injuries continued to plague him. Arias has played less than 100 professional games since debuting in 2023 and has struggled upon returning to action in 2025. Still just 19 years old, there’s time for him to get right, but the injuries followed by struggles and compromised explosiveness are cause for concern.

Trevor Cohen – OF – (CPX): A contact-oriented outfielder who nearly hit .400 in his draft year, Cohen set the record for hits in a conference season for the Big Ten, while striking out barely over 5% of the time. Cohen handles velocity well, but tends to put the ball on the ground a bit too frequently. Defensively, he may end up in a corner, though the Giants are going to give him reps up the middle to see if he can stick there.

Trent Harris – RHP – (Triple-A): Signed for just $10,000 after going undrafted as a 24-year-old out of Division II UNC Pembroke, Harris caught the attention of the Giants in the Coastal Plain League in 2023 and has turned in dominant results as a pro. Harris can really spin the ball, boasting a pair of impressive breaking balls, with the mid-80s sweeper standing out as a comfortably plus pitch. The downer curveball has plenty of depth as well, helping him keep left-handed hitters in check. His fastball has been hit harder at the upper levels, which will be an important aspect to monitor with him as he pushes towards his upside as a big league reliever.

Walker Martin – 3B – (Low-A): Injuries paired with huge whiff issues caused Martin to slip into prospect obscurity pretty quickly, despite the fact that he signed for first-round money (nearly $3 million) in the second round of the 2023 draft. While he still has a long way to go, Martin has shown some signs of life offensively at Low-A, cutting his strikeout rate below 30% while walking at a high clip and producing plus exit velocities. He will be 21 years old until the start of the 2026 season, with the Giants holding out hope that he’s a late-bloomer.

Cam Maldonado – OF – (CPX): A seventh round selection by the Giants, Maldonado checked in at No. 204 on our draft big board thanks to some power to dream on and a shot to stick in centerfield. He put up an OPS north of 1.100 at Northeastern while providing some value on the base paths with his above average wheels.

Lorenzo Meola – SS – (CPX): A fourth-round pick by the Giants in the 2025 draft, Meola is a defensive stud at shortstop with decent bat-to-ball. He has flashed average raw power, but struggles to squeeze out the same quality of contact against secondaries. The glove paired with at least a decent offensive skill set will make him an intriguing prospect at shortstop who could at least have a decent chance of filling a bench role if he handles the leap from mid-major pitching to pro pitching well.

Trevor McDonald – RHP – (Triple-A): A heavy low 90s sinker and quality curveball lead the way for McDonald, though his lack of third pitch makes it difficult to turn lineups over, especially those that are right-hand heavy. When McDonald had his changeup working more consistently in 2024, there was a potential depth arm outlook, but he looks the part of an up-and-down middle-relief option.

Braxton Roxby – RHP – (Triple-A): Acquired from the Reds in exchange for Taylor Rogers ahead of the 2025 season, Roxby has a nasty cutter/slider duo and slightly improved command that has helped him dominate in his first season with the Giants organization. Righties have had almost no shot against him, hitting just .095 through his first 24 appearances of the 2025 season. With the fastball now averaging 95 MPH as well, Roxby looks the part of a big league reliever.

Carson Seymour – RHP – (MLB): A depth arm with a quality pair of fastballs, Seymour rides his upper 90s four-seamer and mid-90s sinker, but has struggled to find much consistency with his secondaries. The curveball and slider flash average, or a bit more when he’s on, with inconsistent command, and he will mix in a fringy cutter. He projects as a depth arm or swingman, but his uptick in velocity has helped his case to fill a bullpen or spot starter role.

Joe Whitman – LHP – (Double-A): A 6-foot-4, southpaw, Whitman sits just at 90-93 MPH with his fastball, but works around it with a changeup and slider that flash average or better. His command of the changeup will need to come along further for him to project as a depth starter, but he has turned in decent results at Double-A despite the lack of swing and miss stuff.