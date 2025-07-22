San Francisco Giants Top 15 Prospects
Bryce Eldridge stands out as the lone top 100 talent, but some up-and-coming prospects in the lower levels could soon change that.
A thin farm system headlined by one of the game’s most exciting power prospects in Bryce Eldridge, the Giants otherwise have some intriguing position player talent at the lower levels, but they remain high-risk, high-reward propositions.
Perhaps knowing that, Buster Posey and Co. went with higher floor bats at the top of their 2025 draft, especially with the selection of infielder Gavin Kilen. Eldridge is the one player who stands out as a potential star, though early returns on Josuar Gonzalez and Jhonny Level are encouraging while Bo Davidson has looked like a nice scouting find.
1. Bryce Eldridge – OF – (Triple-A)
Height/Weight: 6’7″, 220 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (16) – 2023 (SF) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|35/40
|45/50
|55/70
|40/40
|35/45
|55
Drafted as a two-way prospect, Eldridge quickly turned heads with his bat, with the Giants opting to shift his focus there. He has massive power upside while offering more polish than most prep hitters with his profile, being pushed quickly to Triple-A in what was his first full pro season. He’s knocking on the door of an MLB call-up.
Offense
Standing at a wiry 6-foot-7 with long levers, Eldridge already generates impressive bat speed and big exit velocities, but there’s some more in the tank.
While there is hit-tool concern with any hitter with an NBA wing’s build, Eldridge has a quick bat and smooth stroke with pretty good body control already. He will whiff plenty, but consistently hitting the ball as hard as he does (94 MPH average exit velocity) should allow him to make the most out of his contact, even when the ball isn’t leaving the yard.
It’s difficult to get a fair gauge on where Eldridge’s plate discipline can ultimately be, as he aggressively climbed four levels and expectedly saw his chase rates climb as he faced upper-level pitching as a 19-year-old with a massive strike zone to have to cover.
That said, he seems to recognize spin well and consistently attacks good pitches to hit within the zone, which can sometimes push him into swing mode over small stretches. Ultimately, he projects as at least average in the plate discipline department.
Already launching homers upwards of 460 feet prior to his 20th birthday, Eldridge has room for more strength within his long frame, making 40 home runs not outlandish to dream on.
It will be a matter of whether he can hit enough to get into his power consistently. Amid all of his success in 2024, Eldridge still posted below-average contact rates. If he is even fringy in that department-which is the most likely outcome–30 home runs seems attainable at the highest level.
Defense/Speed
A below-average runner, the Giants started Eldridge in right field defensively, but has since transitioned to first base. He is still getting his feet under him at first base, where he can ultimately be a fine defender with a plus arm.
Outlook
Eldridge has managed to mitigate some of the swing and miss concerns with a simple operation and solid approach, but ultimately, those fears will not be fully eradicated until he enjoys success at the MLB level. What is becoming increasingly easy to project is Eldridge’s monstrous game power, launching 26 home runs in 140 games if you tack the Arizona Fall League onto his age 19 season.
He rarely gets cheated on his contact, with a Hard Hit rate of nearly 60% through his first 50 games of 2025 while producing a ground ball rate hardly above 35%. Eldridge has as much power upside as just about any hitter in the Minor Leagues and the hit tool continues to look like less of a liability.
2. Josuar Gonzalez – SS – (DSL)
Height/Weight: 6’0″, 170 | Bat/Throw: S/R | IFA: $3M – 2025 (SF) | ETA: 2029
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|40/55
|40/50
|30/45
|60/60
|45/55
|50
A quick-twitch, switch hitting shortstop who is expected to stick, Gonzalez was one of the top players in the 2025 IFA cycle and has the upside of an above average regular at the position.
Hitting
Starting slightly wide and open with his hands rested just above his shoulder, Gonzalez gathers into his backside in rhythm with a hand pump before unleashing a quick, compact stroke. Like most young hitters, he’s still learning how to control his weight shift, fighting the tendency to teeter back forward prematurely, but his quick hands and athleticism still allow him to make plenty of contact.
As he learns to use the ground more effectively, Gonzalez will likely be able to tap into more power, though the profile will be hit over impact. His left-handed swing is comfortably ahead of his right side at this point. He has a good feel for the zone, but is still learning to recognize spin more effectively. Already popping exit velocities of 109 MPH at 17 years old, only helps facilitate optimism in that regard.
Defense/Speed
A plus runner, Gonzalez’s quickness is plenty evident both on the base paths and in the field. His actions are advanced for his age, with soft hands and comfort, throwing on the run from different angles. His arm is currently average, and the internal clock is understandably a work in progress, with the tendency to sit back on balls at times, but he has the ingredients to be above average at the position.
Outlook
As is the case with any recent IFA signing, a lot can change in regards to the outlook on the player, but early returns on Gonzalez are a relatively high-floor prospect between his above-average feel to hit, defensive tools at shortstop, and speed. His right side will need to come along further, as will the overall hitting mechanics, with a solid foundation to build on. Gonzalez is a candidate to move quicker than his peers.
3. Jhonny Level – SS – (CPX)
Height/Weight: 5’10″, 160 | Bat/Throw: S/R | IFA: $997,500 – 2023 (SF) | ETA: 2029
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|35/50
|40/50
|35/50
|55/55
|40/50
|50
A switch-hitter with good bat speed and intriguing tools, Level has produced at both the DSL and Complex Leagues, offering as much upside as any prospect in the system not named Eldridge.
Hitting
Starting upright and open Level gets into a big, rhythmic leg kick that he starts early and controls well. He may struggle to hold his back side against higher quality secondary stuff at more challenging levels, but is consistently on time for velocity from both sides of the plate.
His bat speed stands out, especially from the right side, where he has posted plus exit velocities. While he is more powerful from the right side, his barrel accuracy is a bit ahead from the left side.
Level’s swing path is flatter, more conducive to hard line drives to all fields, but already reaching exit velocities as high as 112 MPH in his age-18 season provides optimism for at least average game power. If he can prove capable against more challenging secondaries above the complex, he could see his stock rise quickly.
Defense/Speed
An above-average runner, Level’s lateral quickness is closer to average with a plus arm to supplement. He has a chance to stick at shortstop, but would project as an above-average third baseman if he slid over. Level struggled with efficiency on the base paths in 2024, but has improved in that regard in 2025. He should be a candidate to steal 15+ bags per year.
Outlook
It’s still early in the development of Level, which should get a taste of Low-A before the end of the 2025 season. He impressed in the Dominican Summer League and has taken a step forward in nearly every facet of his game as he made the transition stateside. Level’s tools and feel for the game make him an intriguing prospect with upside of an above-average regular, even if he moves off of shortstop. Given his switch-hitting ability and strong arm, he can fall back on a utility role.
4. Gavin Kilen – SS/2B – (CPX)
Height/Weight: 6’0″, 220 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (13), 2025 (SF) | ETA: 2027
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|45/60
|40/50
|35/45
|50/50
|40/50
|45+
One of the best pure hitters in the college class, Kilen had little issue getting acclimated to SEC pitching after transferring to Tennessee from Louisville and started to tap into a bit more impact.
Hitting
Starting with his feet a little more than shoulder-width apart and his hands relaxed just above his shoulder, Kilen gets into a pretty large leg kick that he controls extremely well, staying stacked on his backside as he strides. His swing is extremely efficient, yet he lives in the zone for a long time, giving him the ability to elevate to all fields consistently.
Though the raw power may be a bit below average, Kilen’s knack for finding the barrel and creating loft gives him the potential to be a doubles machine who can mix in 10-15 homers. His zone-contact rate sitting north of 90% as he transitioned to SEC competition only emboldened the plus hit-tool upside many evaluators saw with him, though the swing decisions did take a slight step backward.
That said, Kilen showed more patience as the season progressed and his exit velocities climbed from the 2024 season. While it is hit-over-power, Kilen could be plus in that territory with enough impact to make him an above-average bat. The swing decisions and approach will be interesting to monitor as he breaks into pro ball.
Defense/Speed
The Giants drafted Kilen as a shortstop, citing their desire to develop him there. His arm may be closer to above average, and his instincts could help hedge what is likely average range. If he moves off short, Kilen should project as an above-average defender at second base. Just an average runner, Kilen is likely to be more of an opportunistic base stealer.
Outlook
With only one pick in the first two rounds, the Giants wanted to get it right, and they have a great chance in doing so by taking the high floor of Kilen. Of course, if he can stick at shortstop, his outlook is bolstered even further, but even with a move to second base, Kilen has the ingredients across the board to be an above-average regular.
5. Bo Davidson – OF – (High-A)
Height/Weight: 6’2″, 210 | Bat/Throw: L/R | UDFA: $50,000 – 2023 (SF) | ETA: 2026
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|35/45
|45/50
|50/55
|55/55
|45/50
|45+
A unique story, Davidson played at two different junior colleges with a year off in between before the Giants identified him in the Coastal Plains League. Davidson offers an intriguing combination of above-average power and speed, breaking out in 2024 between the complex and Low-A, followed up by a solid AFL showing.
Hitting
Starting slightly stacked towards his back side, with his hands relaxed in front of his back shoulder. It’s a simple pre-swing operation, with a moderate stride and slight pull backwards with his hands. There’s more cohesion to Davidson’s swing now, with his lower half and torso working more in tandem, aiding his timing. He’s also more under control with his swing, which has resulted in a 10% leap in contact rate in 2025 despite making the leap from Low-A to High-A.
While Davidson has improved against spin, he still struggles to stay back at points. That may be why he starts stacked towards the back side, but he may need to find a move that helps him stay there longer. Overall, 2025 has been a step in the right direction for the pop-up prospect.
His bat speed stands out, flashing plus power to the pull side while posting a 90th percentile exit velocity of nearly 106 MPH. There’s a decent gap between his average exit velocities and the top 10%, meaning too much weak contact is still getting mixed in, predominantly against secondaries.
It helps that Davidson destroys fastballs, particularly looking comfortable against high velocity. Against 93+ MPH, Davidson posted an OPS north of 1.100 through the first half of 2025. It will be a power-over-hit profile, but there’s enough power to push towards 25 homers if it all comes together.
Defense/Speed
An above-average runner with a good arm, Davidson has the tools to be an above-average defender in a corner if his reads and navigation can continue to come along. Davidson has the power to potentially handle an everyday role in a corner, especially if the glove progresses as expected. That said, the most likely outcome is a bulk platoon role, assuming the hit tool gets to 45 grade.
6. Carson Whisenhunt – LHP – (Triple-A)
Height/Weight: 6’3″, 210 | Bat/Throw: L/L | 2nd Round (66), 2022 (SF) | ETA: 2025
|FASTBALL
|Curveball
|Slider
|CHANGEUP
|COMMAND
|FV
|40/45
|40/40
|45/45
|70/70
|50/50
|45
Whisenhunt was dominant for much of his first full pro season before going down with an elbow sprain. 2024 provided more mixed results, especially as Whisenhunt worked to acclimate to the launch pad that is the PCL. He has been more consistent in 2025, though everything outside of his double plus changeup looks fringy.
Arsenal
A four-pitch mix that is headlined by one of the best changeups in the Minor Leagues, nearly 80% of the pitches Whisenhunt has thrown in 2025 have been either his double-plus changeup at 79-91 MPH or his iffy fastball at 91-93 MPH that flirts with the dead zone.
His changeup has screwball action, averaging nearly 16 inches of horizontal break and zero inches of induced vertical break. Even with the impressive movement, Whisenhunt lands it for a strike consistently around 70% with huge in-zone whiff and chase numbers.
He has worked to find a breaking ball he can rely on, but the reality is that his changeup will play better left on left than anything he can spin, with same-handed hitters faring no better than righties. The slider is ahead of his curveball now as a pitch he can at least mix in with decent results against lefties, but is mostly unusable against righties. That’s where his curveball works as a strike-stealing offering to flip in early in counts.
Outlook
One of the best changeups in the minor leagues and a good feel to pitch when healthy makes Whisenhunt a potential back-end starter. He will be very execution-dependent as the changeup is his only above-average MLB pitch. His velocity has fluctuated as he has dealt with different ailments. At points in 2024, Whisenhunt was touching closer to the mid-90s, which would make it a lot easier to envision a strong No. 5 starter or even a No. 4, but sitting in the low 90s in 2025 gives him an execution-driven No. 5 outlook.
7. Dakota Jordan – OF – (Low-A)
Height/Weight: 6’0″, 220 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 4th Round (116), 2024 (SF) | ETA: 2028
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|30/35
|30/40
|50/60
|60/60
|40/50
|40+
A physical athlete who can really fly for his size, Jordan is laden with tools, but also hit tool and approach concerns.
Hitting
Swing and miss was a major issue for Jordan at Mississippi State, causing him to fall from a potential late-first-round pick to the fourth round of the 2024 draft. Knowing he’d be a project, the Giants grabbed Jordan in the fourth round and worked to adjust his mechanics.
He’s now more upright with his setup with a load that is less rushed. As a result, Jordan has been able to cut down on the swing and miss at Low-A while getting the ball in the air a bit more consistently. Power is the name of the game for Jordan, boasting elite exit velocities. If he can continue to chip away at the ground ball rate, there’s easily potential for plus game power if he can make enough contact.
Jordan’s hyper-aggressive approach only compounds the hit tool concern, running a chase rate north of 30% at Low-A. Even with the hit tool concerns, the improvements bat-to-ball are still a positive trend, striking out less in pro ball than he did in his draft year at Mississippi St.
Defense/Speed
A plus runner with a rocket for an arm, Jordan’s jumps and routes are still a work in progress in center, but he covers enough ground to potentially get by in centerfield. He likely projects best in a corner long-term where he can potentially be above average. Jordan has become much more of an asset on the base paths since being drafted, swiping 27 bags on 31 tries through his first 80 games in 2025.
Outlook
Jordan has the tools to be an exciting player, but the hit tool and plate discipline are a significant hurdle for him to ultimately project as a regular. A candidate to go station to station through the minor leagues or even repeat levels, the Giants are likely to take their time with Jordan. Cutting his strikeout rate down from college to pro ball in his first season is encouraging, but SEC college bats are expected to put up strong numbers in Low-A. He’s most likely a short platoon power bat with tools and flashes that tease for more.
8. Carlos Guitierrez – OF – (Low-A)
Height/Weight: 5’10″, 180 | Bat/Throw: L/R | IFA: $32,000, 2022 (SF) | ETA: 2027
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|45/55
|50/55
|30/30
|55/55
|40/50
|40+
A contact-oriented corner outfielder, Guitierrez’s advanced hitting ability did not miss a beat after an injury wiped out his 2024 season. He lacks the impact expected out of an everyday corner outfielder, but consistently puts together quality at-bats.
Hitting
Starting wide with his hands high and out in front of him and his weight slightly stacked towards his backside, Guitierrez gathers into his backside with a small stride while pulling his hands back towards him. He repeats the rhythm of the move consistently, and the hand load seems to help him coil over his backside.
It’s a flatter swing with great barrel control that results in an elevated ground ball rate but well above average contact rates. The approach is also quite advanced for Guitierrez, boasting a good feel for the strike zone and pitch recognition. The power is below average, and there’s not much room for more strength, but Guitierrez flashes gap-to-gap power.
Defense/Speed
While not an explosive athlete, Guitierrez is an above-average runner who leverages his instincts well. He projects as at least an average defender in a corner who may be able to survive in center field in a pinch. Guitierrez is savvy on the base paths, swiping 26 bags on 29 tries through his first 60 games of 2025.
Outlook
Guitierrez is unlikely to provide enough impact to be a regular in a corner, but his bat-to-ball skills, approach, and feel for the game give him a good chance to at least become a bench piece. Strong numbers left on left and some value on the base paths could be enough to dream on a second division regular, though he’s more likely to land as a fourth/fifth outfielder.
9. Reggie Crawford – LHP – (Triple-A)
Height/Weight: 6’4″, 240 | Bat/Throw: L/L | 1st Round (30), 2022 (SF) | ETA: 2026
|FASTBALL
|Curveball
|changeup
|COMMAND
|FV
|60/65
|50/60
|40/45
|30/40
|40+
Initially drafted as a two-way player, Crawford shifted his focus on the mound where the stuff has stood out, but he has struggled to stay healthy. He will miss the entirety of the 2025 season after undergoing surgery to repair the labrum in his left shoulder.
Arsenal
When healthy, Crawford possesses a high-octane fastball that gets on hitters quickly in the upper 90s. Crawford leans on it heavily, picking up great in-zone whiff numbers and plenty of pop-ups.
Working off of his fastball is a low-80s breaking ball with slurvy break that makes it effective against hitters of both sides of the plate. The pitch flashes plus, but can play down at points due to inconsistent command. Crawford’s firm changeup looked somewhat improved prior to going down with injury. It lacks depth, but the 12 mph gap is enough of a pump on the brakes to flash average as a third pitch.
Outlook
Crawford will be 25 years old by the time he returns from injury, likely to be added to the 40-man roster following the 2025 season to protect him from the Rule 5 draft. The southpaw was showcasing high-leverage stuff in Triple-A before going down with his second Tommy John surgery, and assuming the velocity holds upon his return, Crawford could be the latest nasty Giants reliever.
Command will be important to monitor as it was already hovering below average prior to the layoff, but even with fringy command, Crawford has the upside of a quality left-handed relief piece.
10. Diego Velasquez – 2B – (Double-A)
Height/Weight: 6’1″, 195 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $900K, 2021 (SF) | ETA: 2026
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|55/55
|55/55
|20/25
|55/55
|55/55
|40+
A contact-oriented switch-hitting second baseman who can pick it, Velasquez’s bottom-of-the-scale pop holds him back from projecting as a regular, but his skill set makes him a likely role player.
Hitting
Starting open and crouched with his hands out in front of him and the barrel pointing upwards, there’s some similarities in the setup and load to Luis Arraez, especially from the left side. Velasquez is better bat-to-ball wise from the left side while hitting the ball in the air with more consistency from the right side.
Running a zone-contact rate north of 90% from both sides and a chase rate below 20% helps him get on base at a steady clip, recognizing spin well with a good feel for the zone. His well-below-average exit velocities place plenty of pressure on the hit tool, slugging around the mid-300s since the start of the 2024 season. Velasquez is likely more of a slap-hitting switch-hitter who will need to get on base at a high clip and find the gaps to provide some offensive value.
Defense/Speed
A good enough athlete to get by at shortstop, Velasquez has made the shift over to second base where he is comfortably above average defensively and his average arm better fits. He’s an above average runner who should be able to steal 15 or so bags per season. Though second base is clearly his best spot, Velasquez’s feel for the game and footwork should make him a capable utility piece around the infield.
Outlook
While it is an uphill battle to project as a regular, Velasquez has the ingredients to fill a big league bench role on a quality team. With his feel to hit from both sides and knack for getting on base, Velasquez could ride his pesky offensive profile and defensive ability at second base into a second-division regular role, but he projects best as a utility infielder.
11. Jacob Bresnahan – LHP – (Low-A)
Height/Weight: 6’3″, 175 | Bat/Throw: L/L | 13th Round (398), 2022 (SF) | ETA: 2027
|FASTBALL
|Slider
|Splitter
|COMMAND
|FV
|55/60
|40/45
|50/55
|40/50
|40+
Acquired from the Guardians in exchange for Alex Cobb at the 2024 deadline, Bresnahan has a sneaky three pitch mix with a smooth delivery and frame that makes him an uptick candidate.
Arsenal
A three-pitch mix, Bresnahan heavily relies on his fastball, which sits 91-94 MPH, but features elite ride. Using it roughly 70% of the time, Bresnahan has held opponents to a batting average below .200 as a pro with superb in-zone whiff numbers. Despite wearing out the top of the zone, Bresnahan has not been susceptible to homers at Low-A, allowing just two through his first 15 starts of 2025, pitching in a hitter-friendly San Jose.
Bresnahan’s splitter stands out as his best secondary, working well off of his hoppy fastball. He nearly exclusively throws it to righties, but could benefit from bumping up the usage from just below 15%. The slider is Bresnahan’s preferred secondary against lefties, but it is a fringy pitch with inconsistent shape.
Outlook
Bresnahan looks the part of a potential depth starter, as his ability to generate plus carry on his low 90s fastball and projectable frame provides No. 5 starter upside. A splitter that flashes above average helps his case, but he’s heavily fastball reliant and still needs to find something he can spin with more confidence. Bresnahan’s strike rates point towards better command than the walk rate would imply, though the command will need to come along some more as well.
12. Gerelmi Maldonado – RHP – (Low-A)
Height/Weight: 6’3″, 230 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $145,600, 2021 (SF) | ETA: 2027
|FASTBALL
|Slider
|COMMAND
|FV
|60/60
|55/60
|35/45
|40+
Maldonado really saw his stuff tick up as he entered the 2023 season, but underwent Tommy John surgery in the second half, wiping him out until the start of 2025. He has returned throwing harder than ever–albeit in carefully managed workloads–averaging 97.5 MPH with his fastball in two to three-inning spurts. His slider looks like it can be a plus pitch as well if he can throw it for a strike more consistently. The Giants are still developing him as a starter, but Maldonado projects as a reliever with potential late-inning upside if the command can improve.
Other Names to Watch
Rayner Arias – OF – (Low-A): Signed for nearly $2.7 million in the 2023 IFA cycle. Arias flashed exciting hit and power potential at the complex before injuries continued to plague him. Arias has played less than 100 professional games since debuting in 2023 and has struggled upon returning to action in 2025. Still just 19 years old, there’s time for him to get right, but the injuries followed by struggles and compromised explosiveness are cause for concern.
Trevor Cohen – OF – (CPX): A contact-oriented outfielder who nearly hit .400 in his draft year, Cohen set the record for hits in a conference season for the Big Ten, while striking out barely over 5% of the time. Cohen handles velocity well, but tends to put the ball on the ground a bit too frequently. Defensively, he may end up in a corner, though the Giants are going to give him reps up the middle to see if he can stick there.
Trent Harris – RHP – (Triple-A): Signed for just $10,000 after going undrafted as a 24-year-old out of Division II UNC Pembroke, Harris caught the attention of the Giants in the Coastal Plain League in 2023 and has turned in dominant results as a pro. Harris can really spin the ball, boasting a pair of impressive breaking balls, with the mid-80s sweeper standing out as a comfortably plus pitch. The downer curveball has plenty of depth as well, helping him keep left-handed hitters in check. His fastball has been hit harder at the upper levels, which will be an important aspect to monitor with him as he pushes towards his upside as a big league reliever.
Walker Martin – 3B – (Low-A): Injuries paired with huge whiff issues caused Martin to slip into prospect obscurity pretty quickly, despite the fact that he signed for first-round money (nearly $3 million) in the second round of the 2023 draft. While he still has a long way to go, Martin has shown some signs of life offensively at Low-A, cutting his strikeout rate below 30% while walking at a high clip and producing plus exit velocities. He will be 21 years old until the start of the 2026 season, with the Giants holding out hope that he’s a late-bloomer.
Cam Maldonado – OF – (CPX): A seventh round selection by the Giants, Maldonado checked in at No. 204 on our draft big board thanks to some power to dream on and a shot to stick in centerfield. He put up an OPS north of 1.100 at Northeastern while providing some value on the base paths with his above average wheels.
Lorenzo Meola – SS – (CPX): A fourth-round pick by the Giants in the 2025 draft, Meola is a defensive stud at shortstop with decent bat-to-ball. He has flashed average raw power, but struggles to squeeze out the same quality of contact against secondaries. The glove paired with at least a decent offensive skill set will make him an intriguing prospect at shortstop who could at least have a decent chance of filling a bench role if he handles the leap from mid-major pitching to pro pitching well.
Trevor McDonald – RHP – (Triple-A): A heavy low 90s sinker and quality curveball lead the way for McDonald, though his lack of third pitch makes it difficult to turn lineups over, especially those that are right-hand heavy. When McDonald had his changeup working more consistently in 2024, there was a potential depth arm outlook, but he looks the part of an up-and-down middle-relief option.
Braxton Roxby – RHP – (Triple-A): Acquired from the Reds in exchange for Taylor Rogers ahead of the 2025 season, Roxby has a nasty cutter/slider duo and slightly improved command that has helped him dominate in his first season with the Giants organization. Righties have had almost no shot against him, hitting just .095 through his first 24 appearances of the 2025 season. With the fastball now averaging 95 MPH as well, Roxby looks the part of a big league reliever.
Carson Seymour – RHP – (MLB): A depth arm with a quality pair of fastballs, Seymour rides his upper 90s four-seamer and mid-90s sinker, but has struggled to find much consistency with his secondaries. The curveball and slider flash average, or a bit more when he’s on, with inconsistent command, and he will mix in a fringy cutter. He projects as a depth arm or swingman, but his uptick in velocity has helped his case to fill a bullpen or spot starter role.
Joe Whitman – LHP – (Double-A): A 6-foot-4, southpaw, Whitman sits just at 90-93 MPH with his fastball, but works around it with a changeup and slider that flash average or better. His command of the changeup will need to come along further for him to project as a depth starter, but he has turned in decent results at Double-A despite the lack of swing and miss stuff.