How Much More Leash do the Nationals Give Dylan Crews?

Since a Cinderella World Series run in 2019, Washington Nationals fans have watched their team struggle for the last five seasons. The hope was that a talented group of youngsters would start to move the franchise forward again in 2025.

Things haven’t quite taken off for the group yet as the team sits fourth in the NL East at 22-27. However, the offense has shown signs of encouragement with the kids, of course, leading the way.

Outfielder James Wood and shortstop CJ Abrams have been two of the top hitters in the NL. Wood has been a machine with 11 doubles, 12 homers, 30 RBIs and a .917 OPS. Abrams has been stellar himself, batting .313 with a .941 OPS and nine steals.

Infielder Amed Rosario is having his best offensive season in years. Catcher Keibert Ruiz and first baseman Nathaniel Lowe have had flashes of success and are just shy of average in by measure of wRC+ (Lowe, 94; Ruiz, 96).